News : Economy & Forex
SSB Statistics Norway : Continued fall in gas prices

06/11/2019 | 02:18am EDT

The price index for extraction of crude oil and natural gas fell by 2.7 per cent from April to May, according to the total producer price index (PPI). The decrease was due to a fall in the price of natural gas, which has fallen sharply since October last year, down around 45 per cent. Oil prices rose by almost 1 per cent from April to May. However, measured in USD, oil prices fell by just over 1 per cent. Increasing concern for a longstanding trade war between the US and China was one of the reasons behind lower oil prices, measured in USD. In addition, threats of customs on Mexican goods as well as large US crude oil stocks may have had an impact.

Figure 1. Price indices. 2015=100

The total price index within manufacturing rose by 0.2 per cent in May.

Industries with price declines that contributed to the fall in the total PPI, were non-metallic mineral products as well as basic metals.

Price rise on oil- and food products

Refined petroleum products as well as food products were most important in bringing up prices within manufacturing in May. Prices on refined petroleum products rose by 0.9 per cent. Food prices rose due to higher export prices on different kinds of fish.

Small decrease in electricity prices

Electricity prices continued to fall in May, down 1.3 percent, same as last month. Both the spot price from Nordpool and the price of electricity sold to Norwegian households dropped. The reason why the price of electricity fell so little was due to price increase of fixed price contracts included in the price index of electricity.

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:17:09 UTC
