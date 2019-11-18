Log in
SSB Statistics Norway : Electricity price decreased from a high level

11/18/2019 | 02:25am EST

In their quarterly electricity market report NVE (the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate) points out that the water reservoirs level in Norway increased 10 per cent during the third quarter of 2019. A much better hydrological balance and lower fuel prices contributed to a lower electricity price compared to last years according to their report.

The overall price of electricity for households, including grid rent and taxes, was on average 108.8 øre per kWh in the third quarter of 2019, according to new figures from the electricity price statistics. This is 12 per cent lower compared to the third quarter in 2018. Of this the price of electricity amounted to 39 per cent, the grid rent 28 per cent and taxes came to 33 per cent.

Figure 1. Electricity prices, grid rent and taxes for households

Contracts with variable prices were most expensive

Households with variable price contracts had the most expensive contract type in the third quarter of 2019 with an average electricity price of 48.5 øre per kWh, excluding taxes and grid rent. For households with contracts tied to the spot price, which is the most common type of contract (see figure 3), the average electricity price was 41.0 øre per kWh.

Households with old fixed-price contracts had the cheapest contract type in the third quarter with an average electricity price of 36.5 øre per kWh. Few households have power through fixed-price contracts, and these contracts represent a very low proportion of total power consumption in households.

Figure 2. Price of electric energy for households, taxes and grid rent excluded. Q3 2019

Figure 3. Distribution of contract types. Q3 2019

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 07:24:00 UTC
