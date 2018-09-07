Log in
SSB Statistics Norway : Increase in manufacturing turnover

09/07/2018 | 08:17am CEST

The index value for turnover in manufacturing was 152.5 (2005=100) in the period May 2018 to July 2018, compared to 145.7 in the previous three-month period, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

1 The index value for period m is the average of period m, m-1 and m-2.

Figure 1. Index of turnover for manufacturing. Seasonally adjusted. Three-month moving average¹. 2005=100

Three-month change: increased turnover in refined petroleum products, chemicals and pharmaceutical products

Seasonally-adjusted figures showed that the turnover in Norwegian manufacturing increased by 4.7 per cent from May to July 2018 compared with the previous three-month period. The majority of the increase came from the export market. The biggest contribution to the positive development came from the industry grouping refined petroleum, chemical and pharmaceutical products with an increase of 10 per cent. A growth in prices for refined petroleum products (see producer price index) was the main cause for the rise in turnover in this industry grouping.

Machinery and equipment and food products also contributed to the positive development in the turnover in manufacturing.

1 The index value for period m is the average of period m, m-1 and m-2.

Figure 2. Selected industries. Seasonally adjusted. Three-month moving average¹

Monthly change: ships, boats and oil platforms pulls down

Total Norwegian manufacturing turnover showed a decrease of 1.2 per cent from June to July 2018, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

Ships, boats and oil platforms was the biggest contributor to the fall in the turnover in manufacturing with a decline of 13 per cent which is largely due to large deliveries in June 2018.

On the other hand, the industry grouping oil refined petroleum, chemical and pharmaceutical products, had the greatest impact on curbing the negative development in total turnover in the period June to July.

Monthly change: lower turnover in manufacturing in the euro area in June 2018

Manufacturing in the euro area was down 0.5 per cent from May 2018 to June 2018, according to seasonally-adjusted figures. Total turnover in Norwegian manufacturing went up 1.6 per cent in the same period. In the Nordic countries, the turnover in Denmark and Sweden was down 0.7 and 1.4 per cent respectively, according to Eurostat.

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:16:01 UTC
