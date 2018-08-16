SSB Statistics Norway : Increase in total sales July 2018

Sales of motor gasoline ended at 115 million litres, the same volume as in July 2017. Sales of diesel amounted to 249 million litres, a 1 million litre increase, according to updated figures from Sales of petroleum products.
1 Includes aviation gasoline and bitumen (road oil).
Figure 1. Sales of petroleum products so far this year, January to July 2016, 2017 og 2018, by product
1 Includes aviation gasoline and bitumen (road oil).
Figure 2. Deliveries of petroleum products in July, by product
