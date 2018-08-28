SSB Statistics Norway : More FTEs despite less activity within coal mining in 2017

Coal mining operated by Store Norske has been the most important activity in Svalbard for many decades now. But according to the statistics Industry statistics for Svalbard, the number of full-time equivalents (FTEs) in the industry has been falling since 2014. In 2017, only Gruve 7 was in operation. The decline in turnover was especially noticeable from 2016 to 2017, and was caused mainly by reduced activity in the industry. With NOK 559 million in turnover in 2016 compared to NOK 103 million in 2017, this corresponds to an 82 per cent decrease from 2016. The total turnover of the businesses located in Svalbard fell by 6 per cent in this period and the number of FTEs within mining went down by 52 in the same period, a decrease of 34 per cent from 2016.

Growth for accommodation and food services

The number of FTEs for the industry section 'accommodation and food service activities' rose by 84 from the previous year following a growth in tourism in Svalbard in the same period. The turnover increased by NOK 96 million, or 27 per cent, from 2016. NOK 60 million was also invested in the same industry section in 2017, an increase of 76 per cent from the year before. The total number of companies' FTEs in Svalbard increased from 1 540 in 2016 to 1 604 in 2017.

Figure 1. Turnover by industry. NOK million

From mining to other industries

The decrease in coal mining activity had negative effects for other industries that supply this industry with goods and services, such as construction and other services. Both industries had a decline in FTEs, of 9 and 10 per cent respectively. At the same time, there has been growth in other industries: in addition to accommodation and food service activities considerably more FTEs were performed within professional, scientific and technical services, which had an increase of almost 19 per cent from the previous year. The transport and storage industry section experienced almost a 15 per cent rise in FTEs.