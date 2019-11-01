SSB Statistics Norway : More guest nights

Recent figures from the accommodation statistics show about 2.8 million guest nights at accommodation establishments in Norway in September 2019. This is 112 000 more guest nights than in September last year. Hotels, with 106 000 more guest nights, contributed most to this increase.

Figure 1. Accommodation. Guest nights, by type of accommodation

County differences

There were 2.2 million guest nights in Norwegian hotels in September, an increase of 5.1 per cent from September last year. There were large county-level differences. Nearly three quarters of this growth was in Oslo and Rogaland county. Other counties, however, saw a decline. The counties Hedmark and Møre og Romsdal had the largest decrease with about 4 000 fewer guest nights each.

Both foreign and Norwegian guest nights increased, by 6.5 and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

Figure 2. Percentage change in guest nights at hotels by county from September 2018 to September 2019

Svalbard

Svalbard had 11 440 guest nights in hotels in September. This was a 2.4 per cent reduction against September 2018. One in three guest nights in Svalbard were foreign and it was the foreign guest nights that contributed to the decline.

Germans accounted for the most foreign tourists in September, followed Americans and then the British. The number of Norwegian guest nights in hotels in September 2019 remained unchanged from September 2018.

Figure 3 . Guest nights in Svalbard for September. 2014-2019

More foreign guest nights in camping sites…

404 000 guest nights in camping sites in September 2019

Foreign guest nights increased by 11 per cent

Norwegian guest nights decreased by 2.1 per cent

… and at holiday dwellings