Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SSB Statistics Norway : Revisions to the financial accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:37am EDT

Claims of pension funds on pension managers, life insurance entitlements and pension entitlements are revised and are now more in compliance with ESA 2010. The revision period is from 2012 to 2019.

Central government other accounts receivable is revised in the period from 1995 to 2018. Counterpart sector is non-financial corporations.

Central government loans to non-financial corporations (assets) and loans from non-financial corporations (liabilities) are revised. The assets are revises in the period from 2018 and the liabilities in the period from 1995 to 2017. These revisions are due to change of sector classification of toll bar companies, going from non-financial corporations to institutions in the central government sector.

Local governments other equity is revised in the period 2012 to 2019. Counterpart sector is other financial corporations.

Households loans (liabilities) are revised in the period 2012 to 2017. Counterpart sectors are banks and mortgage companies.

Banks derivatives are revised in the period from 1995 to 2017. The counterpart sectors are mortgage companies, non-financial corporations and the rest of the world sector.

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aChina FX regulator steps up scrutiny of cross-border flows, blacklists some firms - sources
RE
02:56aDivided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what?
RE
02:52aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Normin farmers receive multi-million assistance from DA
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aSaudi energy minister to hold press conference on Tuesday
RE
02:44aOil declines as market assesses attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
02:43aOil declines as market assesses attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
02:38aOcado sees retail sales growth accelerate
RE
02:37aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Nesten ikke til å kjenne igjen
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group