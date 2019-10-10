Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SSB Statistics Norway : Shocks in supply drives energy prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Increase in prices for crude oil, while price for natural gas decrease

A negative supply shock led to higher crude oil prices in September due to the involuntary shutdown of production in Saudi Arabia. The oil price peaked at $ 67.68. As the oil production resumed prices fell back to similar levels as before the attack. Nevertheless, oil prices rose by around 4.5 per cent in September. Unlike crude oil, prices on refined petroleum products went down 3.7 percent from August. The decline is due to lower prices of propane and gasoline.

The price of natural gas shifted downwards again after an increase in August. The price increase was short-lived this time and price movements are now more in line with the observed long-term trend. Higher supply and reserves of natural gas, and lower coal prices, pushed the price of natural gas down. Several analysts expect natural gas prices to remain at low levels for the time being.

Prices on power supply decreased by 2.7 per cent in September. High coverage of water in the reservoirs and increased wind power production in the Nordic region explains the drop in prices.

Price of nickel continues to rise

In early September, Indonesia's authorities announced that they will stop exporting nickel ore. They plan to build their own smelting plants to develop new industry. The export ban will apply from January 2020. By producing nickel, Indonesia can start production of car batteries and create a new domestic electrical vehicle industry. Indonesia is the second largest exporter of nickel ore and therefore has a major impact on world market prices. The uncertainty surrounding the export ban has led to a sharp price increase of 86 percent since 2017.

Nickel is an important export product for Norway and the price increase impacts the PPI. The price of basic metals increased by 3.6 per cent in September.

Figure 1. Price indices. 2015=100

Disclaimer

SSB - Statistics Norway published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:30:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aTougher U.S. sanctions make Cuba ever more difficult for Western firms
RE
02:51a16 OCTOBER : World Action Day of Workers in Food Industry Food is a Human Right Not an area for profits for the capitalists
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:47aGM's third-quarter China vehicle sales down 17.5%, as U.S. automakers cede ground
RE
02:43aFewest UK homes being put on sale since 2016 as Brexit nears - RICS
RE
02:41aNearly all goods traded by U.S. and China will have tariffs by December 15
RE
02:41aTop-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
RE
02:31aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Shocks in supply drives energy prices
PU
02:29aGerman August export slump amplifies recession alarm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2RESOURCE GENERATION : RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
3TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
4FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group