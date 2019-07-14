SSG adds Hong Kong Office to Growing List of APAC Locations, with More Expansion Planned

CEO attributes regional success to data quality and localized customer support

Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) announced today its further expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of its new Hong Kong location. With existing offices in Singapore, Sydney, and India, the forthcoming Hong Kong office will be the company’s fifth APAC location.

SSG, a privately-held provider of proprietary B2B data and marketing solutions, specializes in demand generation and data services. With 100M+ global B2B records, the company has become a key player in the APAC region, fulfilling a need for localized, detailed company and contact data.

Since releasing Visionayr, its new end-to-end marketing solution, last quarter and piloting it with select APAC clients, both feedback and demand for the company's services have been overwhelmingly positive, stated SSG’s CEO and founder, Michael Whife. Visionayr, which allows users to run interactive content marketing programs using the company's proprietary data, supports multiple Asian languages to create highly personalized and localized experiences. The company recently debuted Visionayr at the SiriusDecisions Summit in Austin this past May to a larger, highly targeted marketing audience, who received the solution favorably.

High demand for the Visionayr product, along with continued regard for the company’s existing APAC presence and local support, were key factors in Whife’s decision to launch the Hong Kong location.

“We believe one of the biggest keys to our overwhelming success in the APAC region so far has been our physical presence in multiple cities,” continued Whife. “Having localized support in the form of sales, operations and delivery, creative, and technical support has been a big plus for our clients and sets us apart from our competitors. I am confident that this level of customer service will continue to benefit us and our clients in Hong Kong.”

Whife also noted the strength and quality of the company’s APAC data as having contributed to their success in the region, and as a key differentiator for the company in a competitive space.

The company’s Hong Kong location is slated to be staffed and operational by the end of the upcoming Q3. The expansion in Hong Kong comes at a time of global growth for the company, in the wake of multiple new software product releases and a transition to a subscription-based, SaaS company model. Whife says that he expects further expansion in APAC to follow towards the end of the year and in the first half of 2020.

About Selling Simplified Group, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Selling Simplified Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in London, Pune, Singapore and Sydney. As a controller of over 100M B2B records in its proprietary database, SSG takes a holistic, intent-driven approach to demand generation and martech solutions. All hosted under its Demandcentr platform, its exclusive marketing technology stack provides innovative, intelligent, and compliant solutions to identifying, analyzing, and capturing B2B demand backed by enriched, intent-based data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190714005015/en/