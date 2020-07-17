SSI Group acquired by Remote Medical International

July 17, 2020

Remote Medical International, a global leader in workplace health and safety services, completed its acquisition of SSI Group on July 1. UK-based SSI specialises in emergency response medical services for the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors, global risk management, and international safety.

Remote Medical International will leverage SSI's years of work to provide medical and technical support for offshore wind farm and other renewable energy construction in the North Sea and North America and expand its work with large corporations working in remote and challenging locations globally.

The combined expertise will produce a comprehensive range of COVID-19 medical services and solutions for businesses seeking to create safe back-to-work situations under one Remote Medical International offering. Read more…