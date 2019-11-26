SSM publ : Insurance and pensions twice the size of GDP

By the end of the third quarter of 2019, the balance of the insurance and pensions sector (I&P) totaled kr. 4,773 billion, which is approximately twice the size of Denmark's gross domestic product. Life insurance companies have, as the largest part of the sector, a total balance of kr. 2,663 billion, while the total balance of pension funds amount to kr. 1,938 billion. General insurance has a balance of kr. 172 billion. These figures are available in Danmarks Nationalbank's newly published quarterly statistics on insurance and pension.

