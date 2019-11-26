Log in
SSM publ : Insurance and pensions twice the size of GDP

11/26/2019 | 02:08am EST
By the end of the third quarter of 2019, the balance of the insurance and pensions sector (I&P) totaled kr. 4,773 billion, which is approximately twice the size of Denmark's gross domestic product. Life insurance companies have, as the largest part of the sector, a total balance of kr. 2,663 billion, while the total balance of pension funds amount to kr. 1,938 billion. General insurance has a balance of kr. 172 billion. These figures are available in Danmarks Nationalbank's newly published quarterly statistics on insurance and pension.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:07:05 UTC
