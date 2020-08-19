Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STAAR Surgical Company Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Portnoy Law Firm advises STAAR Surgical Company ("STAAR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STAA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on news resulting from allegations that STAAR may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Investment analyst firm J Capital issued a report on August 11, 2020 alleging that the Company overstated its sales in China by at least one third (or $21.6 mln), “meaning all of the Company's $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake.” The J Capital report – which was based on over 75 interviews with former employees, and extensive review of public documents, and site visits to China and Switzerland – concludes STAAR reports fake sales revenues by overstating sales and then marking up actual marketing costs to hide “phantom” revenue. The report found, in particular, that Aier Eye Hospital’s financial statements indicate that it bought only about half as many lenses as STAAR reports.

On August 11, 2020, STAAR’s stock price fell $3.17 per share, or 6%, on this news, to close at $48.25 per share, damaging investors.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:07aDEVELIA S A : Wniosek Akcjonariusza ze zgłoszeniem projektów uchwał dotyczących spraw objętych porządkiem obrad Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Develia S.A. oraz zgłoszone projekty uchwał
PU
08:07aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras renegocia pagamento ao Plano Petros
PU
08:07aQUEEN ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Road Capital Announces Completion of IsoEnergy Investment
PU
08:07aSAS : Invitation to SAS' Q3 2020 teleconference
PU
08:07aVOCERA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:07aSAS : Inbjudan till telefonkonferens i samband med SAS rapport för tredje kvartalet 2020
PU
08:07aCHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM : Voluntary and Business Update Announcement Tildrakizumab Being Granted an Approval for Drug Clinical Trial
PU
08:07aVOCENTO S A : Transcripción Conference Call 1S20
PU
08:07aESCWA WARNS : more than half of Lebanon's population trapped in poverty
PU
08:07aSAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S A : Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Filgotinib, a Collaboration With Galapagos, Gets Complete Response L..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
3GALAPAGOS NV : Galapagos announces that Gilead received a complete response letter for filgotinib for the trea..
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : States Press Opioid Litigation -- WSJ
5DUFRY AG : Dufry plans to acquire all remaining equity interest in Hudson and to delist Hudson from the New Yo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group