STACK INFRASTRUCTURE : Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Heather Paduck as Chief Financial Officer

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the data center company built from the ground up to address the technology infrastructure needs of rapidly scaling enterprises and hyperscale businesses, today announced the appointment of Heather Paduck as Chief Financial Officer. Mrs. Paduck will lead STACK’s financial strategy and operations, including finance, accounting, and capital raising.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005217/en/

Heather Paduck (Photo: Business Wire)

Mrs. Paduck is a key strategic addition to STACK’s leadership team, bringing extensive experience in building finance organizations and capital raising at rapidly-growing businesses. Prior to STACK, she was Chief Financial Officer of Northwood Investors, a global, vertically integrated real estate private equity firm with over $7 billion of assets under management. She also served as Chief Financial Officer of Pembroke Real Estate, a Fidelity Investments subsidiary, which manages over 7.5 million square feet in direct real estate investments in the United States, Europe and Asia/Pacific. Mrs. Paduck’s experience also includes six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers managing financial statement audits for public and private real estate companies.

“Heather’s joining is the product of a national search to find the very best leader of our financial strategy. Her reputation and qualifications are unparalleled,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer. “In building our team, we sought a Chief Financial Officer who not only had the skills and expertise necessary to help fuel our growth in the years ahead, but also shared our vision for what this company can become. Heather is that person, and I am proud to have her on our team.”

STACK is committed to being the data center industry leader in building and delivering flexible critical infrastructure solutions that meet and support the complex requirements of enterprise and hyperscale deployments. The Company’s offering includes hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPER STACK™”), powered shell capacity (“POWER STACK™”), and immediately available RackReady® wholesale colocation and private data halls (“READY STACK™”).

"I have a deep appreciation for the unique position STACK has in the data center space and am excited to join the Company at a time when there is so much opportunity,” added Mrs. Paduck. “I look forward to driving responsible growth for the benefit of our clients and partners and to achieving great results for our team and stakeholders.”

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

About STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK is a leading data center company built from the ground up to address the full stack of its clients’ critical infrastructure needs, today and into the future. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale colocation, build-to-suit, and powered shell solutions in six markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; and Silicon Valley, California. With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK provides the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing enterprises and hyperscale companies need. For more information, please visit www.stackinfra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005217/en/