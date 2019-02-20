STACK INFRASTRUCTURE : Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Heather Paduck as Chief Financial Officer

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the data center company
built from the ground up to address the technology infrastructure needs
of rapidly scaling enterprises and hyperscale businesses, today
announced the appointment of Heather Paduck as Chief Financial Officer.
Mrs. Paduck will lead STACK’s financial strategy and operations,
including finance, accounting, and capital raising.
Heather Paduck (Photo: Business Wire)
Mrs. Paduck is a key strategic addition to STACK’s leadership team,
bringing extensive experience in building finance organizations and
capital raising at rapidly-growing businesses. Prior to STACK, she was
Chief Financial Officer of Northwood Investors, a global, vertically
integrated real estate private equity firm with over $7 billion of
assets under management. She also served as Chief Financial Officer of
Pembroke Real Estate, a Fidelity Investments subsidiary, which manages
over 7.5 million square feet in direct real estate investments in the
United States, Europe and Asia/Pacific. Mrs. Paduck’s experience also
includes six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers managing financial
statement audits for public and private real estate companies.
“Heather’s joining is the product of a national search to find the very
best leader of our financial strategy. Her reputation and qualifications
are unparalleled,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer. “In building
our team, we sought a Chief Financial Officer who not only had the
skills and expertise necessary to help fuel our growth in the years
ahead, but also shared our vision for what this company can become.
Heather is that person, and I am proud to have her on our team.”
STACK is committed to being the data center industry leader in building
and delivering flexible critical infrastructure solutions that meet and
support the complex requirements of enterprise and hyperscale
deployments. The Company’s offering includes hyperscale campuses and
build-to-suit data centers (“HYPER STACK™”), powered shell capacity
(“POWER STACK™”), and immediately available RackReady®
wholesale colocation and private data halls (“READY STACK™”).
"I have a deep appreciation for the unique position STACK has in the
data center space and am excited to join the Company at a time when
there is so much opportunity,” added Mrs. Paduck. “I look forward to
driving responsible growth for the benefit of our clients and partners
and to achieving great results for our team and stakeholders.”
For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.
About STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
STACK is a leading data center company built from the ground up to
address the full stack of its clients’ critical infrastructure needs,
today and into the future. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of
wholesale colocation, build-to-suit, and powered shell solutions in six
markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth,
Texas; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; and Silicon Valley,
California. With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity
in the leading availability zones, STACK provides the scale and
geographic reach that rapidly growing enterprises and hyperscale
companies need. For more information, please visit www.stackinfra.com
