STAGE, statistics and 15 April. Can we connect them?

04/15/2020 | 04:46am EDT

15 April 1452 - Leonardo da Vinci was born

Birth rate, statistical regions, Slovenia, 2018

Source: SURS


The Statistical Office does not have statistical data for 1452. But we know that in 2018, 19,585 children were born. For the first time after ten consecutive years fewer than 20,000 children were born in Slovenia. Most live births were registered in the Jugovzhodna Slovenia statistical region (11 per 1,000 population), and the fewest in the Pomurska statistical region (8 per 1,000 population).

We also know that today over 6,000 people of Slovenia celebrate their birthday. We wish you all the best!

15 April 1923 - insulin becomes available to all diabetics

Persons receiving diabetes medicines, municipalities, Slovenia, 2016

Source: SURS

What is the situation with the recipients of diabetes medicines in Slovenia? Their number was the highest in the municipality Cankova (8 per 100 population), and the lowest in the municipality Razkrižje (3 per 100 population). On average, 5 per 100 people in Slovenia are receiving such medicines.

15 April 2020 - That Sucks! Day

Consumption of antidepressants, municipalities, Slovenia, 2010

Source: SURS

Consumption of antidepressants, municipalities, Slovenia, 2018

Source: SURS

Unfortunately, we do not know what is the consumption of antidepressants on That Sucks! Day. But as the data show, the consumption of antidepressants has been increasing over the years. In 2018, the consumption of antidepressants, defined in daily doses per 1,000 population per day, was the highest in the municipalities Ormož, Hrastnik, Rogatec and Mežica (in each of them more than 95 daily doses per 1,000 population per day) and the lowest in the municipality Komenda (38 daily doses per 1,000 population per day). Comparing data between 2010 and 2018, in almost all municipalities except in two, namely Jezersko and Zavrč, the consumption of antidepressants went up. The largest increase was recorded in the municipality Mežica (from 46 daily doses to 96 daily doses per 1,000 population per day).

April 2020 - Couple Appreciation Month

Marriages, municipalities, Slovenia, 2018

Source: SURS

How many new 'official' couples are there? In 2018, the marriage rate in Slovenia was 3.5. This means that on average almost 4 marriages per 1,000 population were concluded in Slovenia. The highest marriage rate was recorded in the municipalities Benedikt, Ribnica na Pohorju and Dobje. There were more than 6 marriages per 1,000 population. Fewer than 2 marriages per 1,000 population were concluded in the municipalities Tolmin, Vodice, Loški Potok, Ankaran, Kostel, Hrpelje - Kozina and Šalovci. However, in two municipalities (Hodoš and Osilnica), no couples were married.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 08:45:08 UTC
