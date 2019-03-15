NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Stamps.com, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STMP), if they purchased the Company’s shares between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



Stamps.com investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-stampscom-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Stamps.com and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2019, the Company announced its 4Q and FY 2018 financial results, also disclosing the termination of its shipping partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, a vital relationship that accounts for approximately 87 percent of the Company’s revenue, and that revenue for 2019 was expected to decrease by 5.4%.

On this news, the price of Stamps.com’s shares plummeted.

The case is Grabisch v. Stamps.com, Inc., 19-cv-01497.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com .



