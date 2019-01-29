STAND AGAINST HATE! AHF Responds to Hate Crime Against Jussie Smollett

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), globally, the largest provider of
HIV/AIDS services, is disheartened to learn of the recent hate crime
that was experienced by actor and advocate Jussie Smollett while in
Chicago taping the television series Empire. This horrific incident
experienced by Jussie is yet another example of the devastating impact
of homophobia that is permeating communities across our country.
Through the ongoing partnership that AHF has with casting director Robi
Reed and her Reed for Hope Foundation, Jussie has been a longtime AHF
community ambassador and has worked with the organization on many
national campaigns in the fight against HIV/AIDS and community stigma,
including a recent PSA that followed the season opening of Empire,
focused on knowing your HIV status and getting tested. Jussie has been
actively involved with AHF in the fight against hate, participating in
the organization's Vote 2 End Hate campaign concert during the 2016
Republican National Convention and the launch of the AHF Black AIDS
Crisis Task Force, now known as the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis
Coalition (BLACC). Jussie, who is open about his sexual-orientation, has
been very supportive of gay pride events across this country, in his
work to empower all communities around love before hate. He has
continued to be a strong voice in this country on the negative impact of
stigma and shame that many in the LGBTQ community are confronted with.
“As is the feeling of many around the country, it disgusted us to learn
of the recent hate crime that was experienced by Jussie Smollett,”
stated Samantha Granberry, AHF VP of Strategic Partnerships. “This
incident again brings attention to the reality that our country is still
plagued by issues of homophobia and stigma against those in the LGBTQ
community. We at AHF hope this incident stands as an immediate call to
action of the work that needs to be amplified in addressing this
devastating social justice issue. Until all Americans are free to live
their life fully, without fear of violent attacks, no matter what their
sexual-orientation, gender or race, then none of us is truly free.”
According to recent hate crime statistics by the Federal Bureau
Investigation (FBI), in 2016, law enforcement agencies reported 1,218
hate crime offenses based on sexual-orientation bias. Of these offenses:
-
62.8 percent were classified as anti-gay (male) bias.
-
21.5 percent were prompted by an anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual, or
transgender (mixed group) bias.
-
11.6 percent were classified as anti-lesbian bias.
-
2.2 percent were classified as anti-bisexual bias.
-
1.9 percent were the result of an anti-heterosexual bias.
AHF and BLACC applaud the diverse array of support that is being shown
for all within the LGBTQ+ community and the Black American community, as
marginalized communities that continue to be confronted with issues of
hate and acts of violence due to discrimination. We salute Jussie for
his continued showing of bravery, humanity and wish him a speedy
recovery.
As we continue to join with our community partners across this nation to
stand up against homophobia, stigma and hate of any kind, we encourage
individuals and organizations across the nation to go to the website,
ahf.org/stand-against-hate, to get involved in mobilization efforts to
stand against hate across the nation.
