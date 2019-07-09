STAPLES Center Announces 20th Anniversary Concert With Country Music Superstar Kane Brown on October 18, 2019

Multi-platinum selling breakout artist Kane Brown has been tapped to headline STAPLES Center’s 20th anniversary concert at the historic downtown Los Angeles arena on October 18, 2019. Announced today, the concert marks the first major milestone event in what will be a year-long celebration of the arena’s memorable history since opening the doors on October 17, 1999 and being the driving force behind the revitalization and resurrection of downtown Los Angeles. STAPLES Center will celebrate their 20-year anniversary with a series of exciting events and special nights dedicated to highlighting significant moments that have taken place.

“We are thrilled to have Kane Brown headline STAPLES Center as part of our 20th anniversary celebration, “Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE. “It is pretty remarkable to think that Kane was just shy of turning six years old when we opened our doors in 1999 and now he will be a huge part of us ushering in the next generation of extraordinary talent to headline our arena.”

“STAPLES Center is an incredibly diverse and iconic venue and it is an honor to headline and be a part of their 20th anniversary kick off celebration. From the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks, to all the artists that have graced the stage there, they bring the best in entertainment to Los Angeles and I cannot wait to celebrate the last 20 years and kick-off the next 20,” added Brown.

A 3X AMA winner, “breakthrough entertainer” (Associated Press) Kane Brown continues to “defy genres” and “break boundaries” (Billboard) in country music. Brown is the first artist in Billboard history to Top all 5 Billboard Country charts simultaneously and with the 4X Platinum certification of “Heaven,” he became one of only five country acts with multiple 4X Platinum hits joining Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift. His sophomore chart-topping album Experiment debuted #1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart, becoming the only male country artist in more than 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, and only one of three country artists to top the Billboard 200 chart in all of 2018. To date, Experiment has produced back-to-back #1 hit singles — the Platinum-selling hit, “Lose It,” and Platinum-selling hit, “Good As You” — and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) at AXS.com with tickets starting at just $20. Exclusive pre-sales will be available through STAPLES Center, Go Country 105 and Kane Brown’s Fan Club.

About STAPLES Center

STAPLES Center has clearly established itself as the sports and entertainment center of the world. As the home of four professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – STAPLES Center has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 17 of the last 19 GRAMMY Awards shows. STAPLES Center’s nineteen years have also been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Sade and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events. Hosting over 250 events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features and commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none.

