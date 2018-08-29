STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater Select E15 to Launch a Custom, First-of-Its-Kind Voice of the Customer Program

STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater are joining forces with E15, Levy’s analytics and emerging tech subsidiary, to launch a first-of-its-kind Voice of the Customer (VOC) Program to measure all aspects of the guest experiences at both AEG owned and operated venues. This program will enable STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater to better understand what is important to its guests and respond to and improve their experience. E15’s approach is driven by consumer insights science and leverages data and analytics to help its partners create a hospitality culture and improve fan experience to an unprecedented degree.

Beginning this fall at STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater, E15 will begin a rolling implementation of its Voice of the Customer program to measure all aspects of the guest experience at both venues. This is the largest Voice of the Customer program yet undertaken in sports and entertainment, bringing E15’s expertise in consumer insights, deep knowledge of the sports and entertainment industry and experience developing consumer insights programs at venues like Churchill Downs, Moda Center and Tropicana Field. This program will measure and analyze every aspect of the guest experience, from the moment a guest purchases a ticket until the moment they leave the venue.

“At STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater, listening to and learning from our guests on how we can continually improve the guest experience is a top priority,” Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center & Microsoft Theater. “Teaming up with E15 in this first-of-its-kind Customer VOC Program is incredibly exciting for all of us and we look forward to engraining this level of consumer science into our venues and receiving feedback from our guests.”

Using advanced consumer science methodologies, E15 will measure the sentiment of fans through a unique approach that gives an unprecedented level of detail without creating burdensome requirements of those surveyed. It also will allow STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater to understand how their guests feel and what is most important to them. Most regular guests of STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater should expect to be invited to provide feedback at some point during the coming year.

Teams and venues have long had the goal of measuring the experience of their guests through surveys of fans, yet have struggled to gain a meaningful and, more importantly, actionable insights from these surveys. Historically, surveys either do not provide enough detail or require so much detail from participants that those taking the survey are overwhelmed and the accuracy of results are compromised.

“The expectations of guests at sports and entertainment venues are constantly evolving, and it’s essential for organizations to employ methods of measuring these expectations that are designed to capture and gain actionable insights from the data,” said Jaime Faulkner, CEO of E15. “The Voice of the Customer program that E15’s Consumer Insights team has designed for STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater will give these venues an unprecedented understanding of every moment of the guest experience, creating incredibly powerful tools for shaping the evolution of these great buildings.”

E15’s Consumer Insights practice has been analyzing customer feedback on food and beverage for several years and E15’s partners have gained such meaningful insights and improvements to fan experience that partners have begun to ask for the same approach to measure the entire guest experience.

E15 will put particular focus on measuring the top drivers of the guest experience, including:

Ticket Purchase Experience

Parking

Venue Entry

Speed of Service

Wayfinding

In-Game Entertainment

Food & Beverage

Facilities

Hospitality of Team Members

