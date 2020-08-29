Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STAPLES Center to Serve as General Election Vote Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 09:20pm EDT

The Los Angeles Lakers, STAPLES Center, AEG and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk have announced that STAPLES Center will serve as a Vote Center in the upcoming Presidential General Election. Voters can cast their ballot at STAPLES Center beginning Friday, October 30 through Election Day, November 3. STAPLES Center will also act as a Vote by Mail Drop Box location for those who prefer to drop off their voted mail-in ballot in an official drop box provided by the L.A. County Registrar's office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200829005011/en/

Los Angeles Lakers will host General Election Voting Center at STAPLES Center (Photo: Business Wire)

Los Angeles Lakers will host General Election Voting Center at STAPLES Center (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Lakers organization is extremely pleased to be able to partner with AEG and the County of Los Angeles to open up STAPLES Center to provide a safe and easily accessible location for people to vote,” said Jeanie Buss, Lakers Governor. “For our democracy to function, all citizens need to be able to vote in a secure and safe way – and we’re very happy to be able to play our part in ensuring that they can.”

“We are proud to partner with the Los Angeles Lakers, the State of California and the County of Los Angeles in support of all of our residents who are guaranteed a safe and secure location to exercise their right to vote and have a voice in our democracy,” said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO, AEG.

“For more than 20-years, STAPLES Center has been the heart and soul of Los Angeles and hosted some of the most iconic events our fans have attended, watched or participated in. It’s the right decision at this critical time for our Country that once again we provide a safe and convenient location for our fans to come together, this time to exercise their right to vote,” said Lee Zeidman, President STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE.

“In 2020, Angelenos can vote with a Mamba Mentality,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “The Lakers are taking action to meet the NBA Players Association and NBA’s commitment to create a more equitable democracy. Larger venues like Staples Center are at a premium to provide safer voting options during the pandemic. A vote center at Staples Center is a slam dunk for Los Angeles voters. I am thankful for the collaboration between elections officials, the Lakers, and AEG to create a meaningful partnership that will help more citizens have their voices heard and stay safe.”

“Partnering with the Los Angeles Lakers, AEG, and STAPLES Center to act as a Vote Center in the upcoming Presidential General Election speaks to the organization's commitment and spirit of enfranchising Los Angeles County voters. Hosting a Vote Center at STAPLES Center provides voters with a safe in-person experience while ensuring access and opportunity for voters who might otherwise face barriers to participate,” said Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. “In these uncertain times, this collaboration strengthens the civic health and vitality of the nation’s largest electorate.”

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Los Angeles Lakers, AEG and Staples Center for their partnership with Los Angeles County in opening a vote center for the November General Election,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “As the players of the Lakers and the NBA as a whole have shown, now is the time to be active in voicing our values for real change. This partnership will serve to uphold our most sacred democratic institution—the right to free and fair elections.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aCHINA AIRLINES : Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan
AQ
01:40aKUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C : “Markaz” sells an industrial property in Reno and further strengthens its track record in the US Market
PU
08/29JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Weston McKennie becomes 1st American player at Juventus
AQ
08/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boerse unit
RE
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
GL
08/29Samsung Begins Mass Production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM at World's Largest Semiconductor Line
BU
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. - CLNC
GL
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vaxart, Inc. -VXRT
GL
08/29Reliance to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion
RE
08/29GOODMAN : given green light for M25 340,000 sq ft prime e-commerce and deliveries site
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
2AB SCIENCE : SCIENCE : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur l'émission de bons de souscriptions d'actions ..
3MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION : METROPOLE TELEVISION : Half-year financial report 2019
4CHINA AIRLINES, LTD. : CHINA AIRLINES : Defying China, Czech delegation arrives in Taiwan
5KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE - K.P.S.C : KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE K P S C : “Markaz” sells an industrial..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group