Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STAQ Gives Publishers Unified Advertiser Transparency Across Demand Channels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAQ, the automated reporting platform as a service for digital advertising, today announced a major feature release that gives publishers normalized advertiser transparency across demand channels. Exchanges and major sell side platforms (SSPs), have been increasingly giving publishers visibility into their advertiser bidding activity, such as pricing and placement preferences. Publishers gain significant advantage when they have advertiser insights across demand partners, giving sellers and operations teams visibility and control on programmatic channels that buyers have long had. While there have been requests and coalition projects for an industry standardization of this data, STAQ’s new feature unifies it today and publishers are now empowered to aggregate a complete advertiser demand view from across their exchanges.

“Normalized advertiser data from STAQ gives our revenue teams insights that help us identify advertisers for direct and PMP deals, optimize our floor prices, monitor PMP deal health across partners and understand demand patterns across our products all in a centralized location,” said Steve Mummey of AccuWeather. “What would have taken weeks to aggregate transparency data manually, STAQ gives us automatically, so we can act on new information quickly.”

With normalized data across demand channels from STAQ, publishers can:

  • Run demand path optimization analysis to optimize advertiser through direct buys, open bidding and PMP deals
  • Compare relative revenue and unique value by advertiser
  • Identify new sales opportunities and manage programmatic block lists

STAQ gives publishers the power to get the right price for their inventory, knowing that they have all the information at their fingertips to make the best decision for their company. The new data normalization reporting is available through STAQ’s integrations with major SSPs including Rubicon Project, DoubleClick AdExchange, PubMatic, AppNexus, Index Exchange and others. Publisher clients can also request additional data from a wide number of other demand partners.

“Publishers will be empowered by the new level of transparency offered in this product release,” said Gian Lombardi, CRO of STAQ. “We’ve always been focused on innovations that help drive profitable growth for publishers, while also reducing the complexity of their advertising business.”

About STAQ
STAQ automates and unifies reporting and analytics data from across the ad technology stack for media companies, to drive daily insights and business outcomes. With a proprietary platform, STAQ clients can easily connect to their partners from over 400 integrations into platforms across the industry, including ad servers, exchanges, social media platforms, CRM, workflow tools and more, to eliminate manual spreadsheet work, while driving higher yield and ROI.

www.STAQ.com
Press Contact: Emily Riley 914-330-1128

STAQ LOGO.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:50pMIAT COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY : Gears Up to Host More Than 250 High School Students and Chaperones at Detroit Metro Campus as a Manufacturing Day Hub Site with Support from Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates and Southeast Michigan Community Alliance
BU
12:49pROCHE : Funerals
AQ
12:49pNATIONAL GRID : Power out for 367 National Grid customers
AQ
12:49pAARP FOUNDATION : Establishes Relief Fund to Support Victims of Hurricane Florence
PR
12:49pIT GLUE : Unveils Several New Features at GlueCon 2018, including Office 365 and RMM Integrations
BU
12:48pFINECOBANK : PR - New organisational structure
PU
12:48pBANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NA : Names Helen Johnson Senior Vice President, Loan Administration Manager
PU
12:48pLUMEDX Rolls Out Comprehensive Cardiovascular Information System at Major Academic Medical Center
BU
12:48pAssocia Colorado Association Services to Manage Larimer Place in Downtown Denver
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.