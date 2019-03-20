STATE TRADING OF BHUTAN : STARTED EXPORTING BOULDERS FROM GELEPHU TO BANGLADESH

State Trading corporation of Bhutan Ltd started exporting boulders from Moakhola in Gelephu to Bangladesh and started with ceremony by unveiling Tashi Khadhar on 17th March 2019,Despite hot sunday Ms.Yeshey Selden,the Managing Director of STCBL and Mr. Choney Dorji the Manager of Natural Resources Development Corporation Ltd jointly unveiled the Tashi Khadar ceremony.Such type of ceremony is aimed at building trust and increasing confidence between NRDCL,STCBL,Transporters and other stakeholders.STCBL also appointed M/s Druk Sherig Transport as its Transporter.