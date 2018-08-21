Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STATEMENT OF ROBERT J. MONGELUZZI Regarding Coast Guard Branson Duck Boat Inquiry Referral to U.S. Attorney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:56pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J. Mongeluzzi, of Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett &  Bendesky, P.C., today said his legal team, on behalf of its clients, "supports the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation referral to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri for criminal investigation." He added, "All those who continue to grieve support holding fully accountable those responsible for making the deadly decisions that resulted in the catastrophe."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-robert-j-mongeluzzi-regarding-coast-guard-branson-duck-boat-inquiry-referral-to-us-attorney-300700437.html

SOURCE Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23pUber hires CFO after lengthy search, paving way for IPO
RE
09:23pPANISH SHEA & BOYLE LLP : Announces Record Affirmance of $15.3 Million Verdict Against Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District
BU
09:22pWEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. Acquisition
PR
09:22pGlobal Thin Film Sensor Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:22pDragonWave Business Operations relaunch with Strategic Shift
GL
09:21pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : Closes $ 5,250,000 Financing
AQ
09:20pBRITISH OUTSOURCER CAPITA POACHES GO-AHEAD CFO : Sky News
RE
09:20pNISSAN MOTOR : Man accused of shooting another driver in road rage incident in Hutto
AQ
09:18pTHE BULL THAT WON'T DIE : S&P 500 back at a record after months on ice
RE
09:18pOHMCONNECT : Google and Nest Make It Official
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.