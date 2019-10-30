Log in
STATKING Clinical Services : Named to the 15th Annual Aggie 100, Honored as Fastest Growing Company

10/30/2019

STATKING Clinical Services, Cincinnati, OH is among the top 100 companies from around the world selected for the 15th annual Aggie 100, which honors the fastest-growing companies owned or operated by former students of Texas A&M University. STATKING was recognized as number 94 with a compound annual growth rate of 30.77%. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.

The company was founded in 1989 by Dennis W. King, PhD, PStat, TAMU ’88 and has conducted over 500 clinical trials for the regulatory approval of drug and medical device products. Dr. King commented: “We are truly honored to be named to this prestigious list of companies. Our staff here at STATKING has worked hard to make this award possible.”

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2016 to 2018 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students, and fellow entrepreneurs.

“As we mark the 15th Crystal Anniversary of the Aggie 100 program, we celebrate our success by raising up the newest class of Aggie 100 honorees. Knowing how each member company of the Class of 2019 has overcome their own adversities to reach astounding levels of growth and prosperity, we dedicate this significant milestone to the excellence exhibited by our newest additions to the Aggie 100 family,” said Blake Petty, Director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

A complete Aggie 100 list can be viewed at www.aggie100.com.

About STATKING Clinical Services

STATKING Clinical Services provides clinical trial services (clinical trial management, protocol development, biostatistics, clinical data management, clinical study monitoring, medical writing, medical monitoring, safety reporting, and project management) for clinical trials for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, OH. The company has provided support on 15 NDAs, 14 PMAs, 2 BLAs, 3 NADAs and numerous 510Ks over the past 30 years of service to the pharmaceutical, medical device and animal health industries. For more information, visit www.statkingclinical.com.


© Business Wire 2019
