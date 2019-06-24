Log in
STATS : Hires Wayne Ford as Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels

06/24/2019 | 04:04pm EDT

Ford Brings Over 30 Years of Success in Growing High-Technology Companies

STATS, the revolutionary leader in sports AI, announced the hire of Wayne Ford as senior vice president of global partners and channels.

With more than 30 years of experience and expertise in multi-channel sales, marketing and business development, Ford will drive collaboration with premier companies to generate and grow strategic partnerships for STATS globally. Ford joins STATS from workplace software company, Kofax, where he most recently served as senior vice president of Americas sales. Prior to Kofax, Ford held vice president and director roles at Anacomp Inc., EMC, Symantec and Quantum.

“Wayne has a proven track record of success building and driving programs that deliver significant revenue for high-technology companies,” STATS Chief Revenue Officer Steve Xeller said. “STATS delivers a robust set of AI-powered data and product offerings that allow premier global companies to generate new ways of engaging with fans. With Wayne on board, he will help drive customized end-to-end partnerships, creating a dual revenue-generating opportunity for STATS and our partners.”

Ford’s background is particularly rich and diverse in multi-channel sales models, including direct enterprise and SMB, strategic alliance partners, global systems integrators, business development and reseller channel programs and partners. He has a passion for developing win-win strategic partnerships that bring incremental value to mutual customers.

About STATS

STATS collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of everything sport. STATS’ innovative solutions engage more than three billion fans annually and are trusted by sports media, technology companies, sportsbooks, fantasy, teams and leagues worldwide. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever AI-powered technology to collect more sports data from any television broadcast than ever possible. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled fan engagement, betting and team performance solutions. For more information, visit www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.


© Business Wire 2019
