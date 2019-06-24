STATS : Hires Wayne Ford as Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels

Ford Brings Over 30 Years of Success in Growing High-Technology Companies

STATS, the revolutionary leader in sports AI, announced the hire of Wayne Ford as senior vice president of global partners and channels.

With more than 30 years of experience and expertise in multi-channel sales, marketing and business development, Ford will drive collaboration with premier companies to generate and grow strategic partnerships for STATS globally. Ford joins STATS from workplace software company, Kofax, where he most recently served as senior vice president of Americas sales. Prior to Kofax, Ford held vice president and director roles at Anacomp Inc., EMC, Symantec and Quantum.

“Wayne has a proven track record of success building and driving programs that deliver significant revenue for high-technology companies,” STATS Chief Revenue Officer Steve Xeller said. “STATS delivers a robust set of AI-powered data and product offerings that allow premier global companies to generate new ways of engaging with fans. With Wayne on board, he will help drive customized end-to-end partnerships, creating a dual revenue-generating opportunity for STATS and our partners.”

Ford’s background is particularly rich and diverse in multi-channel sales models, including direct enterprise and SMB, strategic alliance partners, global systems integrators, business development and reseller channel programs and partners. He has a passion for developing win-win strategic partnerships that bring incremental value to mutual customers.

