STATS and Perform Combine to Expand Global Reach and Accelerate Innovation in Sports

STATS LLC (“STATS”), the revolutionary leader in sports AI, announced
today its combination with Perform, the complete global sports content
company. The transaction was enabled by an investment from Vista Equity
Partners (“Vista”), a leading investment firm focused on enterprise
software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. DAZN Group, Perform’s
owner, will receive a combination of cash and a significant minority
stake in the newly formed company.
Together US-based STATS and European-based Perform will combine STATS’
world-class expertise in artificial intelligence with both companies’
rich historical archives, creating a treasure trove of sports data
primed to be unlocked by AI. Pairing the deepest, most granular data
with leading AI solutions will accelerate innovation by generating
machine learning predictions to improve team performance and player
evaluation, automating natural language insights to enrich storytelling
for broadcasters and sports technology, and forming new data to provide
sportsbooks with boundless player props and precise projections of
sports outcomes. These innovations will be the foundation of the future
strategy of the new entity, extending across all of STATS and Perform,
including Opta, RunningBall and Watch&Bet, allowing rights-holders,
leagues, media, and gaming partners to derive the most value and develop
the richest experiences for billions of fans.
“Bringing Perform into the fold will create the most advanced artificial
intelligence company in sports, providing deeper, more robust data and
insights, which is essential to our global partners,” said STATS CEO
Carl Mergele. “Not only will we be able to improve our offerings to
existing customers, we now have the opportunity to expand our presence
in global markets where Perform has paved inroads for years as a leader
in digital sports content.”
“It’s great to welcome a new era for all our content products, B2B
partners, and Perform colleagues,” said DAZN Group CEO Simon Denyer.
“Over 12 years we created a leading global portfolio of content and
clients, but the combination of STATS and Perform takes the service to a
new level of potential for everyone. While we will continue as an active
minority shareholder in the new business, this deal also allows the
group to focus on DAZN, into which we will invest all net proceeds from
the deal.”
Len Blavatnik, Chairman of Access Industries, DAZN Group’s majority
shareholder, said, “The combination of STATS and Perform creates a
powerful opportunity as the experience of sports for consumers continues
to evolve. We look forward to working with the new business and with
Vista, as we remain focused on fully maximizing DAZN’s potential.”
“STATS and Perform are two exceptional, highly complementary companies
with extensive backgrounds as industry innovators that will deliver
superior products to customers as one combined entity,” said Robert F.
Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. “We are
pleased to welcome the Perform team into the Vista family and look
forward to the groundbreaking technological advances in sports that will
result from this unique and exciting combination.”
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019 and is
subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
PJT Partners LP acted as exclusive financial advisor to DAZN and
Perform. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton
acted as legal advisors to DAZN and Perform. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
acted as exclusive financial advisor to Vista and STATS. Kirkland &
Ellis acted as legal advisor to Vista and STATS.
About STATS
STATS collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it
through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of
everything sport. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to
speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever
AI-powered technology to collect comprehensive sports data from any
television broadcast. The world’s most innovative brands, technology
companies, media, fantasy, gaming, teams and leagues trust STATS to
provide world-class artificial intelligence solutions to engage billions
of fans. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data
platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player
tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide
unparalleled media and team performance solutions. For more information,
go to www.stats.com
and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.
About Perform
Perform is the complete sports content company. With over 1,500
employees in 30+ global territories, Perform works with the biggest
media owners, rights-holders, bookmakers and professional teams to
produce and distribute content that transforms the way the world
experiences sport. Perform is made up of industry-critical brands: we
create, collect and distribute cutting-edge sports data via Opta,
performance data and tools to drive on-pitch success through OptaPro,
sports news and content through Omnisport, and high-quality betting
content through RunningBall and Watch&Bet, all of which are underpinned
by our globally-trusted integrity operation. By harnessing our passion
for sport, we create better digital experiences that deliver greater
value for our partners, clients and their fans.
About DAZN Group
DAZN Group is the digital leader in global sports media and one of the
fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in
the UK and with almost 3,000 employees in over 30 countries, our
businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports. DAZN
Group is home to DAZN, the world’s first pure-sport live and on-demand
streaming service, as well as some of the world’s most popular sports
websites and mobile apps, including Goal.com, Sporting News, and
Spox.com. DAZN is backed by Sir Leonard Blavatnik’s Access Industries, a
privately held group with strategic investments in the United
States, Europe and South America. Its holdings include a number of
market-leading companies in the natural resources and chemicals, media
and telecommunications, venture capital and real estate sectors.
About Vista Equity Partners
Vista Equity Partners is a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in
Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco with more
than $46 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively
invests in software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by
world-class management teams. As a value-added investor with a long-term
perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level
support towards companies to realize their full potential. Vista’s
investment approach is anchored by a sizable long-term capital base,
experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven
management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. For more
information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com.
