STATS :’ EMEA Operations Director Nominated for “2018 Woman in Technology Award”

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced
that Gráinne Barry, Regional Operations Director of Europe, Middle East,
and Africa (EMEA), has been named a finalist for the Women
Mean Business (WMB) “2018 Woman in Technology Award.”
Established in 2006, the Women Mean Business Conference and Awards
celebrates and promotes businesswomen who have impacted the Irish
economy and society. Barry and other nominees will be recognised at the
conference on Monday, 8 Oct. in Dublin. The Woman in Technology Award
honours the top woman in Ireland working in the technology sector that
reflects WMB’s four core values: aspiring, individual, visionary, and
passionate.
“I am delighted to have been named a finalist for the Woman in
Technology Award alongside other prominent women in Ireland’s technology
industry,” said Barry. “I have seen first-hand the rise of females in
the technology sector throughout the years, and it is an honour to be
recognised by my peers as an influential woman in this industry.”
Barry, co-founder of SportsTech Ireland, played an instrumental role in
the opening of STATS’
European headquarters in Limerick last June. As the Limerick office
lead, she is tasked with employing a staff of more than 150 full and
part-time employees by 2020, making STATS the largest sports technology
business in Ireland. Barry also oversees STATS’ operations across EMEA,
which partners with countless teams, leagues, brands and media,
broadcast and technology companies.
About STATS
STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the
intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative
brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship
teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the
industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis,
sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in
artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide
unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live
sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with
STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For
more information, go to www.stats.com
and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.
