STATS :’ EMEA Operations Director Nominated for “2018 Woman in Technology Award”

10/03/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Gráinne Barry has been selected as a shortlist finalist for the Women Mean Business award

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced that Gráinne Barry, Regional Operations Director of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), has been named a finalist for the Women Mean Business (WMB) “2018 Woman in Technology Award.”

Established in 2006, the Women Mean Business Conference and Awards celebrates and promotes businesswomen who have impacted the Irish economy and society. Barry and other nominees will be recognised at the conference on Monday, 8 Oct. in Dublin. The Woman in Technology Award honours the top woman in Ireland working in the technology sector that reflects WMB’s four core values: aspiring, individual, visionary, and passionate.

“I am delighted to have been named a finalist for the Woman in Technology Award alongside other prominent women in Ireland’s technology industry,” said Barry. “I have seen first-hand the rise of females in the technology sector throughout the years, and it is an honour to be recognised by my peers as an influential woman in this industry.”

Barry, co-founder of SportsTech Ireland, played an instrumental role in the opening of STATS’ European headquarters in Limerick last June. As the Limerick office lead, she is tasked with employing a staff of more than 150 full and part-time employees by 2020, making STATS the largest sports technology business in Ireland. Barry also oversees STATS’ operations across EMEA, which partners with countless teams, leagues, brands and media, broadcast and technology companies.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.


© Business Wire 2018
