STEALTHbits Closes 2018 with Strong Sales Momentum and Key Executive Hire

STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. a cybersecurity software company focused
on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials
attackers use to steal that data, today announced bookings grew by 50
percent over 2017, making 2018 a record year of growth for the company.
“This past year was truly gratifying for the entire STEALTHbits team as
we saw an increase in adoption of our platform across a wide array of
enterprises,” said Steve Cochran, founder and CEO of STEALTHbits. “We
believe that much of this success was driven by an increased investment
in all areas of the business as well as a clear focus on recruiting and
hiring strong leaders to fill critical roles at the executive level.”
Among the most critical hires in 2018 was the addition of Nick Mansour
as STEALTHbits’ new chief operating officer. In this role, Mansour will
be responsible for all customer-facing sales and go-to-market functions.
“Nick is a proven leader who will ensure we remain laser focused on the
full lifecycle of the customer experience,” said Cochran. “I am
confident that his experience in the cybersecurity space combined with a
strong track for successfully driving cross-functional initiatives at
previous companies will help us take STEALTHbits to the next level. I am
pleased to welcome Nick to the team.”
Mansour has more than 15 years in sales leadership positions at
early-stage and growth companies, and joins STEALTHbits from SecureAuth
where he served as both the executive vice president of worldwide sales
and chief revenue officer since 2014. He held previous executive sales
roles at both Quest Software and BlueCat Networks.
“STEALTHbits is building strong market credibility due in part to a
product portfolio that meets the needs of its customers,” said Mansour.
“This next year will continue to see rapid growth as we increase our
commitment to the channel, begin to make our mark in the federal
government space, and expand our footprint outside North America. I am
looking forward to leading a high-performance team and creating strong
relationships with discerning customers that will propel revenue to new
heights. I am very happy to join the STEALTHbits team.”
A unique entity in the cybersecurity space, STEALTHbits is a privately
held, self-funded, growing, and profitable business. With global
deployments in nearly half of all Fortune 100 companies, worldwide
analyst recognition, and truly differentiated capabilities in comparison
with top competitors like Varonis, SailPoint, and Quest Software,
STEALTHbits continues to be the top choice for organizations looking to
holistically address the two common denominators in every breach
scenario: credentials and data.
ABOUT STEALTHBITS TECHNOLOGIES
STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company
focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the
credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate
data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats,
we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease
operations expense.
Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.
For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com,
email sales@stealthbits.com,
or call +1-201-447-9300.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005173/en/