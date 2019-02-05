STEALTHbits Closes 2018 with Strong Sales Momentum and Key Executive Hire

Nick Mansour joins company as new Chief Operating Officer

STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced bookings grew by 50 percent over 2017, making 2018 a record year of growth for the company.

“This past year was truly gratifying for the entire STEALTHbits team as we saw an increase in adoption of our platform across a wide array of enterprises,” said Steve Cochran, founder and CEO of STEALTHbits. “We believe that much of this success was driven by an increased investment in all areas of the business as well as a clear focus on recruiting and hiring strong leaders to fill critical roles at the executive level.”

Among the most critical hires in 2018 was the addition of Nick Mansour as STEALTHbits’ new chief operating officer. In this role, Mansour will be responsible for all customer-facing sales and go-to-market functions.

“Nick is a proven leader who will ensure we remain laser focused on the full lifecycle of the customer experience,” said Cochran. “I am confident that his experience in the cybersecurity space combined with a strong track for successfully driving cross-functional initiatives at previous companies will help us take STEALTHbits to the next level. I am pleased to welcome Nick to the team.”

Mansour has more than 15 years in sales leadership positions at early-stage and growth companies, and joins STEALTHbits from SecureAuth where he served as both the executive vice president of worldwide sales and chief revenue officer since 2014. He held previous executive sales roles at both Quest Software and BlueCat Networks.

“STEALTHbits is building strong market credibility due in part to a product portfolio that meets the needs of its customers,” said Mansour. “This next year will continue to see rapid growth as we increase our commitment to the channel, begin to make our mark in the federal government space, and expand our footprint outside North America. I am looking forward to leading a high-performance team and creating strong relationships with discerning customers that will propel revenue to new heights. I am very happy to join the STEALTHbits team.”

A unique entity in the cybersecurity space, STEALTHbits is a privately held, self-funded, growing, and profitable business. With global deployments in nearly half of all Fortune 100 companies, worldwide analyst recognition, and truly differentiated capabilities in comparison with top competitors like Varonis, SailPoint, and Quest Software, STEALTHbits continues to be the top choice for organizations looking to holistically address the two common denominators in every breach scenario: credentials and data.

