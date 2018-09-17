STEALTHbits Highlights Real-time Threat Analytics and Response Platform at Microsoft Ignite

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced that they will be demonstrating the newest release of their real-time threat analytics and response platform, StealthDEFEND, at Booth 1653 during the 2018 Microsoft Ignite conference taking place September 24-28 in Orlando, Florida.



STEALTHbits is pleased to be returning to Microsoft Ignite to be a part of the rich and diverse community of IT implementers, influencers, enterprise developers and data professionals. Ignite offers a unique opportunity to share the latest developments in Active Directory best practices and security that aligns with attendee’s priorities.

“The adoption of Azure Active Directory is growing the need for organizations to close the visibility gap in their Active Directory services as they extend access to the cloud. Protecting privileged assets, enforcing password hygiene, and monitoring for reconnaissance activity against AD are all critical activities to ensure the success and safety of connecting your Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) to your on-premises Active Directory,” said Gabriel Gumbs, VP of Product Strategy at STEALTHbits.

STEALTHbits provides comprehensive Threat Protection and Data Access Governance solutions to give organizations visibility and control over their Active Directory infrastructure and data repositories to protect credentials and sensitive information. By locking down access to these core systems plus Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Exchange, and Network-attached Storage (NAS) devices, STEALTHbits helps protect organizations from data breach.

ABOUT STEALTHBITS TECHNOLOGIES

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

