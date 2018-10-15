Log in
STEALTHbits Introduces Additional Active Directory Rollback and Recovery Capabilities with the Release of StealthRECOVER 1.3

10/15/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Latest release establishes clear leadership in the AD Management and Security markets

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced the latest version of their Active Directory (AD) rollback and recovery solution, StealthRECOVER 1.3.

The health and operational integrity of Active Directory has a direct and significant impact on the security of an organization.  The ability to remediate undesirable changes to Active Directory, whether accidental or malicious, is an important element of maintaining a secure and optimized AD environment.

With StealthRECOVER 1.3, STEALTHbits expands on their commitment to enable organizations to quickly and easily rollback attribute changes, recover deleted objects, and restore the health of Active Directory – without any associated disruption or downtime.

STEALTHbits has introduced additional functionality in StealthRECOVER 1.3, including the ability to backup and rollback Active Directory Sites and Services and support for the read-only backup of an organization’s AD schema, providing users with increased visibility into any changes which may occur in their environment.  In addition, STEALTHbits has made improvements to the user interface, along with enhancements to the solution’s resiliency, logging functionality, and general performance.

“The ability to rollback changes in AD to a known good state is a critical part of Active Directory management,” says Adam Laub, SVP of Product Marketing at STEALTHbits.  “STEALTHbits continues to strategically invest in AD management and security based on feedback from customers who report that products they have used in the past have gone stale, due to acquisition and lack of focus.”

StealthRECOVER 1.3 is available immediately.  To learn more, as well as download your free trial, please visit us at https://go.stealthbits.com/stealthrecover-active-directory-rollback-recovery-trial.  Or, to arrange a private demonstration, please contact us at sales@stealthbits.com.

About STEALTHbits Technologies 
STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense. 

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk. 

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300. 

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dan Chmielewski
Madison Alexander PR
Office: +1 714-832-8716
Mobile: +1 949-231-2965
dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
