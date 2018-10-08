Log in
STEALTHbits Technologies Partners with the Ponemon Institute to Reveal the Current State of Data Access Governance

10/08/2018 | 07:27pm CEST

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced their partnership with the Ponemon Institute to release a study on the current state of Data Access Governance.

Organizations are increasingly vulnerable to risks created by the lack of oversight, visibility, and controls over employees and other insiders who have access to confidential and high-value information assets. The 2018 Study on State of Data Access Governance, sponsored by STEALTHbits, reveals the importance of Data Access Governance as a means of effectively reducing the risk created by employees’ and privileged users’ accidental and conscious exposure of confidential data.

“Very often the weakest link in an organization’s security posture is privileged access abuse,” said Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of Ponemon Institute. “A barrier to minimizing this risk is the inability to keep pace with the number of access change requests. Therefore, it is important for organizations to streamline the processes used to grant user access rights and ensure there are enough resources allocated to access governance programs."

“The results of this study are in direct alignment with what we have come to know from thousands of customer engagements and over a decade of experience in the Data Access Governance space,” said Adam Laub, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at STEALTHbits. “A general lack of awareness and control over unstructured data in particular for the vast majority of organizations surveyed is not an indictment on their efforts, but rather a confirmation of the size and criticality of the problem they’re facing,” added Laub. “We hope that this study will not only shine a light on the scope of the problem, but provide the justification security, compliance, and IT operations professionals need to rightly prioritize Data Access Governance programs within their organizations.”

Founded in 2002 by Dr. Larry Ponemon, the Ponemon Institute is considered the pre-eminent research center dedicated to privacy, data protection, and information security policy.

To read the full report on The 2018 Study on the State of Data Access Governance visit https://www.stealthbits.com/ponemon-study.

About STEALTHbits Technologies 

STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense. 

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk. 

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300. 

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dan Chmielewski
Madison Alexander PR
Office: +1 714-832-8716
Mobile: +1 949-231-2965
dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com

STEALTHbitsLogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
0
