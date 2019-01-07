STEER : Introduces Self-Parking Technology to Las Vegas

Set against the backdrop of CES 2019, the largest technology trade show
in Vegas, STEER is taking its Level-4, highly autonomous and
cyber-secure parking solution to Las Vegas at Downtown
Summerlin.
Located just twenty minutes west of the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown
Summerlin is a planned vibrant, walkable urban core, within the
award-winning 22,500-acre master planned community of Summerlin®
developed by The
Howard Hughes Corporation. Embodying The Howard Hughes Corporation
commitment to forward-thinking development and innovation, Downtown
Summerlin is an ideal location at which to introduce STEER to the Las
Vegas region.
STEER and The Howard Hughes Corporation are already collaborating in
Maryland, turning the Merriweather District into the first ever
high-density, mixed-use neighborhood to adopt STEER. “At Howard Hughes,
we believe growing boldly means embracing new trends in community
living,” stated Greg Fitchitt, President, Columbia, The Howard Hughes
Corporation. “Using a technology like STEER’s is the perfect blend to
allow us to design high quality community living around enjoyable
experiences while off-loading the daily hassles, like finding a parking
spot, to modern technology.”
In Vegas, consumers will see through a microcosm of real-life scenarios
how a STEER enabled car interacts with other cars, pedestrians,
obstacles, and more while parking and summoning completely autonomously.
Opening up the technology to Howard Hughes residents and retail
customers highlights the corporation’s willingness to adapt and
incorporate modern technology to attract savvy consumers with
cutting-edge amenities at their locations.
“Time is the most precious commodity. Anything that saves time or
creates more of it for desirable activities is of the utmost value to
consumers today. With our automation technology we aim to do exactly
that in a profound way,” stated Anuja Sonalker, CEO of STEER. “It will
take time before autonomous vehicles are mainstream but autonomous
parking has the potential to make a dent much sooner thanks to the bold
vision and support of companies like The Howard Hughes Corporation. As
more and more sites embrace STEER’s autonomous parking the consumer’s
value proposition will exhibit network effects.”
STEER Key Differentiators:
-
First Level-4, highly-autonomous parking solution with a growing
network of service points
-
Transforms everyday cars into driverless vehicles that self-park in
designated lots
-
First to market a full plug + play native autonomous control platform
-
STEER system is built with fail-safety and will not override existing
systems
About STEER
STEER builds products that will massively enable autonomous features in
mainstream vehicles, galvanize smart transportation and stop automotive
cyber threats now and in the future. The first application from STEER is
a fully automated driverless parking technology for cars that allows
users to enjoy their experiences without having to worry about parking
their cars. Combined with a growing network of service points, the
technology activates an ecosystem of users and infrastructures that
benefit from space and time efficiency, reduced costs, enhanced
experiences and even new revenue. The network ecosystem also offers deep
insights and analytics that can further refine consumer experience.
STEER is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
Learn more and see the technology in action at www.STEER-Tech.com.
About The Howard Hughes Corporation
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial,
residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its
award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of
master planned communities, as well as operating properties and
development opportunities including: The Seaport District in New York;
Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland®
in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward
Village® in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s portfolio
is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on
market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms
in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is
recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the
cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is
traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information
visit www.howardhughes.com.
About Downtown Summerlin, Las Vegas
Constructed and completed in 16 months, Downtown Summerlin opened
October 2014 as the nation’s largest retail development to open since
the recession. The development is located in the heart of the acclaimed
22,500-acre Summerlin master planned community in Las Vegas at the base
of the renowned natural landmark the Red Rock Canyon National
Conservation Area. Considered one of the premier regional mixed-use
development sites in the U.S., Downtown Summerlin serves the entire
valley and welcomes approximately one million visitors per month. The
106-acre, 1.4 million square foot mixed-use development features over
115 stores and restaurants in an integrated open-air environment with
entertainment, dining, shopping, a marketplace and a nine-story, Class A
office building – ONE Summerlin.
