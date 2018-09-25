Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STEMCELL Technologies : Signs Exclusive License to Commercialize Human Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Kidney Organoid Culture System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

STEMCELL Technologies has today announced that they have signed an exclusive license agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital for rights to commercialize technologies for the generation of human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoids.

This innovative technology, developed by Drs. Benjamin S. Freedman when he was at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Joseph V. Bonventre (Chief of the Division of Renal Medicine and Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital), enables the growth of organoids, or mini-organs, that recapitulate key characteristics of renal development and physiology in vitro. These organoids provide a reproducible and versatile framework for modeling renal physiology, injury and disease at distinct developmental stages.

Dr. Freedman, currently an Assistant Professor, Medicine/Nephrology at the University of Washington Institute for Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine stated that "organoids are powerful research tools, but currently require specialized knowledge and skills to implement. Establishing a standardized kit for kidney organoid differentiation will make it much easier for many laboratories to adopt this exciting new technology. This will accelerate the pace of organoid research and enable it to reach its full potential for biomedicine. As an inventor, I am especially pleased that this standardization effort is being led by STEMCELL, which is a world-renowned leader in providing high-quality, cutting-edge products to the stem cell research community.”

Dr. Allen Eaves, STEMCELL’s President and CEO, commented that “STEMCELL is thrilled to commercialize such an exciting and vital technology. This partnership will enable us to provide a robust 3D culture to facilitate kidney research and the development of regenerative medicine in the field.”

About STEMCELL Technologies

As Scientists Helping Scientists™, STEMCELL Technologies is committed to providing high-quality cell culture media, cell isolation products, accessory reagents and services for life science research. Driven by science and a passion for quality, STEMCELL Technologies offers over 2500 products designed to support the basic to translational research continuum. Visit www.stemcell.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pFIDELITY JAPAN TRUST : s) in Company
PR
12:24pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Louis Dreyfus CEO quits in latest shakeup at commodity giant
RE
12:24pIs Wells Fargo a Buy After it Cuts Staff?
AQ
12:24pCLICKS : names new chief executive
AQ
12:24pDECLOUT : Disposal Of Property
PU
12:22pPANDORA MEDIA : Satellite radio SiriusXM buys rival Pandora to step up streaming music wars
AQ
12:22pINTERCURE : Israeli medical company InterCure appoints former PM Barak as chairman
AQ
12:22pINDIA'S OIL DEMAND GROWTH TO SLOW DOWN OVER NEXT DECADES : Reliance
AQ
12:22pIsraeli treatment for chemical warfare victims awarded US funding boost
AQ
12:22pIMPERIAL BRANDS : to launch new e-cigarette alongside heated tobacco
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Activist hedge fund TCI cuts stake in London Stock Exchange
5Next raises profit guidance and says well prepared for no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.