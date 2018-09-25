STEMCELL Technologies : Signs Exclusive License to Commercialize Human Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Kidney Organoid Culture System

STEMCELL
Technologies has today announced that they have signed an exclusive
license agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital for rights to
commercialize technologies for the generation of human pluripotent stem
cell-derived kidney organoids.
This innovative technology, developed by Drs. Benjamin S. Freedman when
he was at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Joseph V. Bonventre (Chief of
the Division of Renal Medicine and Chief of the Engineering in Medicine
Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital), enables the growth of
organoids, or mini-organs, that recapitulate key characteristics of
renal development and physiology in vitro. These organoids
provide a reproducible and versatile framework for modeling renal
physiology, injury and disease at distinct developmental stages.
Dr. Freedman, currently an Assistant Professor, Medicine/Nephrology at
the University of Washington Institute for Stem Cell & Regenerative
Medicine stated that "organoids are powerful research tools, but
currently require specialized knowledge and skills to implement.
Establishing a standardized kit for kidney organoid differentiation will
make it much easier for many laboratories to adopt this exciting new
technology. This will accelerate the pace of organoid research and
enable it to reach its full potential for biomedicine. As an inventor, I
am especially pleased that this standardization effort is being led by
STEMCELL, which is a world-renowned leader in providing high-quality,
cutting-edge products to the stem cell research community.”
Dr. Allen Eaves, STEMCELL’s President and CEO, commented that “STEMCELL
is thrilled to commercialize such an exciting and vital technology. This
partnership will enable us to provide a robust 3D culture to facilitate
kidney research and the development of regenerative medicine in the
field.”
