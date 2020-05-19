Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STEMLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of STML and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Menarini Group.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On May 4, 2020, Stemline announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Menarini for up to $677 million through a tender offer effected by certain Menarini affiliates. According to the merger agreement, Stemline’s stockholders will receive $11.50 in cash and the chance to receive an additional $1.00 per share upon the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval.

Menarini launched the tender offer on May 12, 2020, and it is scheduled to expire on June 9, 2020. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020. If the deal goes through, Stemline will no longer be an independent, publicly-held company, and its stockholders will lose the opportunity to share in its potential long-term success.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Stemline’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Specifically, the deal appears to have been driven by outside financial interests, and the financial analyses offered in support of the deal price raises many concerns. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Stemline’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Stemline and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California.  The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.  For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:59pDr. Henry Gremillion, Dean of LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry and Former ADEA Board Chair, Dies
BU
12:58pMinisters questioned on third round of EU trade negotiations
PU
12:58pMITTEL S P A : Board of Directors approves the consolidated financial statements for the year 2019
PU
12:57pCYPRESS DEVELOPMENT : IIROC Trading Resumption - CYP
AQ
12:56pAVERO DIAGNOSTICS : Now Offering COVID-19 Testing
BU
12:55pACRO BIOMEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:55pFive Star Diamonds Announces Proposed Private Placement
NE
12:53pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa expects hundreds of aircraft to be grounded until 2022
RE
12:53pURBAN-GRO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:52pUBI BANCA S P A : tells Italy market regulator Intesa's takeover bid no longer valid
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4SONOVA HOLDING AG : FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20: Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group