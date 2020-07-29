Log in
STEMscopes Math and STEMscopes NGSS 3D Win Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

07/29/2020 | 06:01am EDT

STEMscopes Math and STEMscopes NGSS 3D from Accelerate Learning have been named winners in the 2020 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence. The digital curriculum solutions, which can be used in distance learning and in traditional, blended, and 1:1 classrooms, captured the awards in the Software category.

The Awards of Excellence celebrate standout products in education technology and their contribution to educators across the country. Judged by tech-savvy educators with first-hand experience in the industry, products are evaluated on their uniqueness in the market, ability to help schools solve a problem, price value, and suitability for use.

STEMscopes Math is the first core mathematics program from Accelerate Learning and the newest addition to its award-winning suite of STEMscopes solutions. The math curriculum for grades 3-5 is aligned to the Common Core State Standards. It combines digital and print components with hands-on kits to provide teachers with everything they need to create meaningful math learning experiences for students. The digital curriculum materials for students are also available in Spanish.

STEMscopes NGSS is a phenomena-based STEM curriculum that provides teachers with everything they need to address the Disciplinary Core Ideas, Crosscutting Concepts, and Science and Engineering Practices that form each standard of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). It includes customizable, coherent, storyline-driven bundles that immerse students in overarching phenomena while linking the three dimensions across lesson modules.

“For over 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how edtech products are improving teaching and learning — and this has never been more important than during this unprecedented time,” said Tech & Learning Publisher and Content Director Christine Weiser. “For this year’s contest, our judges looked for stand-out products that are helping schools navigate these challenges by solving problems and driving innovation.”

The Awards of Excellence winners will be recognized in the July/August 2020 digital issue of Tech & Learning magazine.

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes, created by Accelerate Learning Inc., is an award-winning, research-based national leader in PreK-12 STEM curriculum. Used by over 5 million students across all 50 states, STEMscopes provides comprehensive digital resources, supplemental print materials, and hands-on exploration kits that drive engagement and academic growth. For more information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.


© Business Wire 2020
