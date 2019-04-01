STENTYS: 2018 Annual Results

Regulatory News:
STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 – STNT), a French group
specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, today
reports its annual results for the year ending on December 31, 2018, as
approved by the Board of Directors on March 29, 2019.
Christophe Lottin, Chief Executive Officer of STENTYS, comments: “2018,
marked by the acquisition of MINVASYS, was a transformative year for
STENTYS. This first external growth operation has allowed us to expand
our product portfolio and cope with the substantial pricing pressure and
the commoditization of the stent market. We generated revenues of €9
million, a third of this in the final quarter, the most dynamic quarter
of the year. Despite the integration costs inherent to this acquisition,
our spending remained under control and our operating cash burn was cut
by 60% over the year. Our financial structure was strengthened by the
rights issue, and will enable us to continue the development of STENTYS
on an interventional cardiology market that has become very restrictive.”
€ thousands – IFRS2
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Revenues and other income
|
|
|
8,890
|
|
|
7,036
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
-4,900
|
|
|
-3,493
|
Research & Development costs
|
|
|
-2,578
|
|
|
-2,377
|
Sales & Marketing costs
|
|
|
-4,689
|
|
|
-4,472
|
General & Administrative costs
|
|
|
-2,742
|
|
|
-2,141
|
Core operating loss (before share-based payments)
|
|
|
-6,019
|
|
|
-5,447
|
Other operating expenses/income
|
|
|
-119
|
|
|
-92
|
Share-based payment
|
|
|
-92
|
|
|
-139
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
-6,229
|
|
|
-5,678
|
Financial result
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
-192
|
Tax
|
|
|
-57
|
|
|
0
|
Deferred tax
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
0
|
Net loss
|
|
|
-5,398
|
|
|
-5,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
During 2018, the main financial indicators of STENTYS have evolved as
follows:
-
a 26% increase in revenues to €8.9 million, versus €7.0 million in
2017, thanks to the acquisition of MINVASYS, whose activity was
consolidated from May 1, 2018 (the pro forma revenues3
of the Group totaled €10.7 million in 2018 versus €12.2 million in
2017, a 12% decrease).
-
a 10% increase in the core operating loss (before share-based
payments), essentially due to the booking of an accelerated
amortization of development costs capitalized between 2010 and 2013
and the Capella license acquired in 2014. Actually, the significant
increases in the production prices of the Xposition S stent from
suppliers in early 2019 have led the Company to revise its
profitability horizon and accelerate the amortization of certain
associated assets. Restated for this exceptional accounting impact,
there would have been a 3% improvement in the operating loss compared
with 2017. As reiterated in its reference document, since its creation
the Group has opted for outsourced production in order to focus its
resources on higher value-added and less capital-intensive activities.
However, within an increasingly restrictive regulatory environment,
this choice makes STENTYS more sensitive to tariff hikes by its
production subcontractors.
-
a 8% reduction in the net loss, mainly due to the recognition of
deferred tax income of €890 thousand relating to the recognition of
deferred tax within the framework of the allocation of the MINVASYS
acquisition price.
In detail, operating costs broke down as follows:
-
Cost of goods sold: the gross margin was 45% in 2018 versus 50% in
2017, affected by the inventory depreciations associated with previous
generations of products and the Xposition S stent. Restated for these
elements, the Group’s gross margin was 50%, including 53% for products
in the STENTYS range.
-
Research & Development costs increased by 8% because of the
accelerated amortization of certain assets as mentioned above.
-
Sales & Marketing costs rose by 5%, essentially due to the
consolidation of the MINVASYS activity from May 1, 2018. At constant
scope, the Sales & Marketing costs of STENTYS decreased by 9%.
-
General & Administrative costs increased by 28% to €601 thousand, the
Company having incurred substantial costs associated with the
integration of MINVASYS within the Group.
STENTYS had a workforce of 32 employees at December 31, 2018, versus 25
at December 31, 2017.
Financial structure strengthened by the €11.8 million raised in March
2018
At December 31, 2018, STENTYS had a cash position of €9.9 million,
versus €8.8 million at December 31, 2017. This figure reflects the €11.8
million rights issue carried out in March 2018 to finance the MINVASYS
acquisition and the substantial decrease in cash burn during the year
thanks to the cost-reduction plan implemented by the Group.
Operating cash burn was €3.3 million in 2018 compared with €8.2 million
in 2017, i.e. a 60% improvement.
2018 highlights
-
Acquisition of MINVASYS
On April 30, 2018, the Company
completed its acquisition of 100% of the shares and voting rights of
MINVASYS, French specialist in innovative solutions for the treatment
of cardiovascular disorders. This acquisition was completed with a
view to creating a benchmark French group in interventional
cardiology. The aim being to enable the Company to enhance its product
portfolio and expand its commercial coverage. The acquisition, for
€7.5 million, was paid for with €6.5 million in cash and €1 million in
STENTYS shares, and was financed by a rights issue for a gross amount
of €11.8 million carried out on March 13, 2018 (see press release of
March 14, 2018).
Details of this operation can be found in
the Prospectus granted a visa by the AMF on February 20, 2018 under
number 18-052 (available on the website of the Company).
-
Change in the Head Office
On October 2, 2018, the Company
transferred its head office to 17-19 avenue de la Métallurgie,
Saint-Denis in order to unite the two companies of the Group under the
same roof.
Strategy and 2019 outlook
Following the substantial price increases imposed by its subcontractors,
as mentioned above, STENTYS has initiated a strategic thought process,
the aim of which is to reduce the production costs of its products in
order to maintain its competitive advantages.
In 2019, STENTYS plans to continue its commercial development, with the
deployment of its new range across all its territories.
Upcoming publications and events
Revenues for the first quarter of 2019: Thursday April 11, 2019
(after market)
Shareholders General Meeting: Thursday May
16, 2019 from 4 pm CET at 21 place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
About STENTYS
The STENTYS group develops and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular
solutions for the needs of interventional cardiology. Its extensive
range of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, coronary
and drug-eluting balloons as well as cardiovascular accessories, is
marketed in over 60 countries. Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition
S, the self-apposing stent that adapts to vessels with variable
diameters and enables the treatment of complex arterial disorders, and
to its portfolio of balloons and accessories, STENTYS covers all
coronary indications.
Additional information is available at www.stentys.com
STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN:
FR0010949404 – Ticker: STNT
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company
that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present
and future business strategies and the environment in which it will
operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company’s
actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others,
risks associated with the development and commercialization of the
Company’s products, market acceptance of the Company’s products, its
ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its
business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its
patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA
approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for
clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors,
including those described in the Section 4 “Risk Factors” of the
Company’s 2016 Registration Document (document de référence)
filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on
November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.
1Pro forma data not yet reviewed by the statutory
auditors, presented in accordance with IFRS 15 (mandatory application)
with no difference compared with IAS 18 applied in 2017. The acquisition
of Minvasys by STENTYS was completed on April 30, 2018, and its activity
consolidated from May 1, 2018. This data was calculated to provide a
comparable vision of the activity of the Group as if the acquisition had
been completed on January 1, 2017.
22018
consolidated accounts have been audited and the certification of the
auditor is pending.
3Pro forma data not yet
reviewed by the statutory auditors, presented in accordance with IFRS 15
(mandatory application) with no difference compared with IAS 18 applied
in 2017. The acquisition of Minvasys by STENTYS was completed on April
30, 2018, and its activity consolidated from May 1, 2018. This data was
calculated to provide a comparable vision of the Group’s activity as if
the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2017.
