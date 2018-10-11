STENTYS: Financial Information for the Third Quarter of 2018

Regulatory News:
STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 — STNT), French group
specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, today
reported its quarterly revenues and its consolidated cash position at
September 30, 2018.
Third-quarter and nine-month 2018 revenue trends
|
€ thousands
|
|
Nine months
2018
|
|
Nine months
2017
|
|
% chg.
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
% chg.
|
Europe1
|
|
3,318
|
|
3,378
|
|
-2%
|
|
1,164
|
|
992
|
|
+17%
|
Rest of the world
|
|
2,590
|
|
1,785
|
|
+45%
|
|
1,105
|
|
623
|
|
+77%
|
Total revenues
|
|
5,909
|
|
5,162
|
|
+14%
|
|
2,269
|
|
1,615
|
|
+40%
Audited data
Following the acquisition of MINVASYS, which was consolidated from May
1, 2018, the STENTYS group generated €2.3 million in revenues during the
third quarter of 2018, up 40% compared to the third quarter of 2017.
Excluding the impact of the acquisition, STENTYS’ third-quarter 2018
revenues declined 30% to €1.1 million. This fall is mainly due to the
downturn in the global coronary stent market as a result of heavy
pricing pressures amid an acceleration in product commoditization.
In the third quarter of 2018, sales of the Xposition S stent shrank 28%
in value and 33% in volume.
Third-quarter and nine-month 2018 revenue trends (pro forma figures)2
|
€ thousands
|
|
Nine months
2018
|
|
Nine months
2017
|
|
% chg.
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
% chg.
|
Europe1
|
|
4,137
|
|
5,077
|
|
-19%
|
|
1,164
|
|
1,614
|
|
-29%
|
Rest of the world
|
|
3,639
|
|
4,001
|
|
-9%
|
|
1,105
|
|
1,324
|
|
-14%
|
Total revenues
|
|
7,776
|
|
9,078
|
|
-14%
|
|
2,269
|
|
2,938
|
|
-23%
Unaudited data
Over the first nine months of 2018, STENTYS’ pro forma2
revenues came to €7.8 million, down 14% compared to the same period of
2017. They declined 19% in Europe and 9% in the Rest of the world.
Pro forma2 revenues generated from the sale of stents during
the first nine months of 2018 fell 18% to €5.0 million.
The range of coronary dilatation balloons and accessories integrated
through the acquisition of MINVASYS recorded a modest sales contraction
(down 7%) to €2.8 million (pro forma figures2).
Christophe Lottin, Chief Executive Officer of STENTYS, commented: “As
we have regularly said, STENTYS has been operating in a mature market in
recent years in which strong competition has steadily driven down stent
prices despite their increasingly powerful mechanical and clinical
features. At the same time, increased regulatory constraints have slowed
down the introduction of new less-costly manufacturing processes and the
expansion into new markets in a competitive timeframe compared to larger
rivals. Given these new market conditions and based on our top-line
performance, we are considering various solutions to address the
foreseeable difficulties in the short term.”
Cash position of €10.5 million
The Group held €10.5 million in cash at September 30, 2018, down from
€11.8 million at June 30, 2018.
1 Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, The
Netherlands, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Portugal
and Nordic countries.
2 Pro forma figures not reviewed by the Statutory Auditors,
presented in accordance with IFRS 15 (mandatory application), not
leading to any differences with IAS 18 as applied in 2017. STENTYS’
acquisition of MINVASYS was finalized on April 30, 2018, and its
revenues were consolidated from May 1, 2018. These figures were
calculated to provide a comparable picture of the Group’s business
activities, as if the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2017.
