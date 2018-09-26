STENTYS: Latest TRUNC Study Clinical Data Demonstrates the Safety and Efficacy of Self-Apposing Stents in Unprotected Left Main

Regulatory News:
STENTYS (FR0010949404 — STNT) (Paris:STNT), a French group
specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, today
announced that it has reported 12-month results of the Clinical Study to
Evaluate the STENTYS Xposition S for the Treatment of Unprotected Left
Main Coronary Artery Disease (TRUNC) at the Trans Catheter Technologies
(TCT) Congress held in San Diego, United States.
During a poster presentation session, Professor Corrado Tamburino
(Ferrarotto Hospital, University of Catania, Catania, Italy) gave a
presentation entitled “Prospective Evaluation of Drug Eluting
Self-Apposing Stent for the Treatment of Unprotected Left Main Coronary
Artery Disease: 1-Year Results of the TRUNC Study”.
The TRUNC study is a prospective, non-randomized, multi-centre study
assessing the long-term safety and efficacy of the self-expandable
sirolimus eluting Xposition S stent in the treatment of unprotected left
main coronary artery disease. The 12-month results confirmed the safety
and efficacy of the Xposition S self-apposing stent technology in
unprotected left main stenting, with a high procedural success rate and
a low rate of Target Lesion Failure at 12 months of 8.3%. The study
included an IVUS study, which confirmed the very high rate of completed
stent apposition with 98% of stents being completely apposed.
Professor Corrado Tamburino commented: “The results of the
TRUNC study are very promising, demonstrating both safety and efficacy
of the self-apposing stent technology in this challenging indication,
the unique features of the Xposition S stent are well adapted for Left
Main stenting particularly when there is a large variance in vessel
diameters.”
Professor Christian Spaulding, Georges-Pompidou European Hospital,
Paris, France, President of the STENTYS scientific committee, further
commented: “The positive results of the TRUNC study coupled with
the reduced need for additional stent optimisation techniques often
required by conventional drug eluting stents puts the Xposition S stent
amongst the forefront of devices for Left Main stenting.”
Christophe Lottin, Chief Executive Officer of STENTYS, added: “We
would like to thank all the physicians and their patients that
participated in the study. We are delighted that the 12-month results of
the TRUNC study have met a keen interest from the scientific community
during the TCT conference in San Diego. The presented data confirms the
advantages of the self-apposing technology for the treatment of
unprotected left main disease, an indication which represents nearly 10%
of all percutaneous coronary interventions. It also supports our growth
strategy based on the Xposition S stent and its targeted indications. We
firmly believe that our Xposition S stent will be used in a growing
number of indications, and its unrivalled technical characteristics will
establish it as a benchmark.”
About the TRUNC study
TRUNC is a prospective, single-arm multi-center trial to evaluate the
long-term safety and efficacy of the Xposition S stent in the treatment
of unprotected left main lesions in routine clinical practice. It
included 205 patients in 18 European clinical sites. The primary
endpoint is Target Lesion Failure at 12 months. The trial’s steering
committee is composed of Prof. Tamburino and Dr. Briguori (Italy) and
Dr. Baumbach (UK).
About STENTYS
The STENTYS group develops and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular
solutions for the needs of interventional cardiology. Its extensive
range of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, coronary
and drug-eluting balloons as well as cardiovascular accessories, is
marketed in over 60 countries. Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition
S, the self-apposing stent that adapts to vessels with variable
diameters and enables the treatment of complex arterial disorders, and
to its portfolio of balloons and accessories, STENTYS covers all
coronary indications.
Additional information is available at www.stentys.com
STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN:
FR0010949404 – Ticker: STNT
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company
that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present
and future business strategies and the environment in which it will
operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company’s
actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others,
risks associated with the development and commercialization of the
Company’s products, market acceptance of the Company’s products, its
ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its
business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its
patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA
approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for
clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors,
including those described in the Section 4 “Risk Factors” of the
Company’s 2016 Registration Document (document de référence)
filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on
November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005646/en/