STEP Energy Services : Completes Inaugural Pressure Pumping Operation in Eagle Ford

Details Published: 19 March 2019

STEP Energy Services (STEP) is proud to announce it successfully completed its inaugural fracturing operation in Eagle Ford Shale for Rosewood Resources earlier this quarter. The four-well pad included 116 stages with an average stage time of 2 hours, 33 minutes within 20 operating days.

'The STEP team delivered consistent, high quality results throughout the job,' says Chase Hanna, vice president of operations for Rosewood Resources. 'The experienced crews maintained a positive attitude and were quick to make adjustments when necessary. STEP's equipment is first class and well maintained. Most importantly, their team showed a strong commitment to their safety first culture.'

Shane Persad, vice president, fracturing and cased-hole wireline services, says, 'We appreciate Rosewood Resources giving us this opportunity to prove ourselves in Eagle Ford. The crews achieved 99% pumping time efficiency and up to 19 hours of pumping time per day while remaining injury-free throughout the operation. Their outstanding execution throughout the operation clearly demonstrates our professionals' commitment to STEP's core values of safety, trust, execution and possibilities, and our dedication to delivering an Exceptional Client Experience.'

Professionals across multiple teams and from various service centers contributed to this operation in Eagle Ford. Congratulations to everyone who worked together to achieve this crucial success in South Texas!

About STEP (TSX: STEP)

Founded in 2011, STEP's business has grown from a specialized, Canadian, deep-capacity coiled tubing company to a fully integrated, deep-capacity coiled tubing and fracturing solutions provider. Today, STEP focuses primarily in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin in Canada; in the U.S., it provides coiled tubing, fracturing and wireline services in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale Play in Texas, the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana and the Mid-Continent region of Oklahoma.