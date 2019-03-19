Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STEP Energy Services : Completes Inaugural Pressure Pumping Operation in Eagle Ford

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
Details Published: 19 March 2019

STEP Energy Services (STEP) is proud to announce it successfully completed its inaugural fracturing operation in Eagle Ford Shale for Rosewood Resources earlier this quarter. The four-well pad included 116 stages with an average stage time of 2 hours, 33 minutes within 20 operating days.

'The STEP team delivered consistent, high quality results throughout the job,' says Chase Hanna, vice president of operations for Rosewood Resources. 'The experienced crews maintained a positive attitude and were quick to make adjustments when necessary. STEP's equipment is first class and well maintained. Most importantly, their team showed a strong commitment to their safety first culture.'

Shane Persad, vice president, fracturing and cased-hole wireline services, says, 'We appreciate Rosewood Resources giving us this opportunity to prove ourselves in Eagle Ford. The crews achieved 99% pumping time efficiency and up to 19 hours of pumping time per day while remaining injury-free throughout the operation. Their outstanding execution throughout the operation clearly demonstrates our professionals' commitment to STEP's core values of safety, trust, execution and possibilities, and our dedication to delivering an Exceptional Client Experience.'

Professionals across multiple teams and from various service centers contributed to this operation in Eagle Ford. Congratulations to everyone who worked together to achieve this crucial success in South Texas!

About STEP (TSX: STEP)
Founded in 2011, STEP's business has grown from a specialized, Canadian, deep-capacity coiled tubing company to a fully integrated, deep-capacity coiled tubing and fracturing solutions provider. Today, STEP focuses primarily in the Montney, Duvernay and Deep Basin in Canada; in the U.S., it provides coiled tubing, fracturing and wireline services in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale Play in Texas, the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana and the Mid-Continent region of Oklahoma.

Disclaimer

STEP Energy Services Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 16:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:27pCITIGROUP : U.S. bank regulator fines Citigroup $25 million for violating fair lending rules
RE
01:27pAccepted to College. What's Next?
BU
01:26pThe Exploratorium Announces New Trustees
PR
01:25pATOS : Elie Girard appointed Deputy CEO
PU
01:25pNIKE : 2019 Nike Free Running Collection
PU
01:25pNIKE : What is Nike Free?
PU
01:25pGOAL FORWARD : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
01:25pGARTNER BI BAKE OFF : Exploring data for insight on global loneliness
PU
01:25pABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS : Stand. Asia - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.