Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STEP Energy Services : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results and Host Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 03:39pm EST
Details Published: 20 February 2019

Calgary, Alberta - February 20, 2019 - STEP Energy Services Ltd. ('STEP') intends to release its 2018 fourth quarter and year end results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 before markets open and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on the same morning.

To access the conference call in North America, dial toll-free 1 (877) 375-3078 and enter the conference passcode 8045318, or ask for the 'STEP Energy Services Conference Call'.

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL into your web browser:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mq4dzj2q.

The conference call will be available for replay approximately two hours after the end of the call at 1 (855) 859-2056 and entering passcode 8045318. It will remain available until March 13, 2019. An audio recording of the call will also be available within 24 hours on STEP's website at http://www.stepenergyservices.com.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will also be posted to STEP's websiteand SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated.

About STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP's combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP's service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates primarily in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Anadarko, Arkoma, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville in the U.S. STEP's track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772
Email: investor_relations@step-es.com.
Web: www.stepenergyservices.com

Ivan Cheng
Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Telephone: 587-393-8760

Disclaimer

STEP Energy Services Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 20:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:16pIMPINJ : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:16pVALERO ENERGY CORPORATION : Will Attend the Morgan Stanley Global Energy and Power Conference
AQ
04:16pNCI BUILDING : Announces Closing of Ply Gem's Acquisition of Environmental Materials, LLC
PR
04:16pQEP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance and Capital Investment Plan
GL
04:16pONE GAS : Announces Fourth-quarter and Full-year 2018 Financial Results
PR
04:16pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Reports Full Year 2018 Results
BU
04:16pWPX ENERGY : Reports 4Q and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16pChannelAdvisor to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 14th Annual Emerging Technology Summit
GL
04:15pESCALADE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
3TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
4BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Holding(s) in Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.