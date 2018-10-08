On sale through major online shopping malls such as “JD” and “Taobao”
Participation in the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018)
confirmed!
STEPWORLD Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative
Director: Gen Kazama), which conducts the development and sales of
beauty and health products, is commencing full-fledged sales in China of
the popular leading brand “HELASLIM.”
Our participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) is confirmed,a major event attended by 150,000 corporate buyers from China and overseas! (Photo: Business Wire)
Our company has so far developed over 100 products, and we can
confidently say that our flagship product HELASLIM has the “No. 1
expectation degree of positive effects.” It is in fact setting new
records in terms of total sales amount and sales volume. It has also
received a seal of approval as a product certified by the “Japan Obesity
Prevention Healthy Society,” a highly respected organization in Japan.
Until now, we have only conducted sales through official websites in
Japan, but we have received endless inquiries from around the world and
requests to open overseas branches. So STEPWORLD has now decided that
the time is right to commence full-fledged sales in China.
As part of this initiative, we will participate in the China
International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) to be held from November 5th
to 10th in Shanghai (at the National Exhibition and Convention Center).
The China International Import Expo is a trade fair attended by 150,000
corporate buyers from China and overseas, with the aim of promoting
trade liberalization and economic globalization and taking the lead in
actively opening markets to the world. This year marks the first time
for the Expo to be held.
In Japan, lifestyle-related diseases have become a social problem.
During their busy daily lives, people do not have enough time to eat
properly. So they turn to easy-to-eat fast foods, new convenience store
sweets products, and meat foods that are full of fat. As they continue
with a diet high in fat and sugar content, their life cycle becomes
disrupted, and countless numbers of people get a shock when they receive
the results of health checkups. In particular, there is a serious
problem related to “visceral fat accumulation,” which is said to be a
cause of metabolic syndrome. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which can be
confirmed visually, visceral fat accumulates around the internal organs
without our knowledge, so there are almost no noticeable symptoms.
Visceral fat accumulation is one of the frightening factors contributing
to a higher risk of lifestyle-related diseases (such as obesity,
diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and high blood pressure). We at STEPWORLD
developed HELASLIM to help make a contribution to solving this problem.
Whether you are male or female, HELASLIM is a supplement that anyone can
use with ease of mind. It is a safe and reliable product made in Japan,
and its scientific basis has also been recognized by Japan’s Consumer
Affairs Agency, so please feel free to try our special supplement
HELASLIM.
[HELASLIM OFFICIAL STORE] https://sw-overseas.com/
• Already all the rage among overseas visitors to Japan, who are
sensitive to the latest trends!
HELASLIM is enjoying tremendous
popularity among overseas visitors to Japan, with one of the “must-go
shopping hotspots” being the popular general discount store “Don
Quijote” (13 stores handle the product in Tokyo). It can also be
purchased at special sales counters in “@cosme store TSUTAYA
EBISUBASHI,” an actual store operated by “@cosme,” a beauty review
website highly trusted by Japanese women. The popularity of HELASLIM
continues to grow with each passing day, and looking ahead, there are
plans to sell the product in major drugstores and variety stores.
• HELASLIM – Its special features and assured quality
The reason
why “HELASLIM” enjoys such exceptional popularity lies in its “quality.”
HELASLIM contains a large amount of the active ingredient “isoflavone
from kudzu flowers,” which assists in reducing fat around the stomach
area. Figures show it is an amazing 1.2 times more effective than other
similar products. We publish the data of medical clinical testing of the
final product on our company’s official
website. The scientific basis has also been accepted by Japan’s
Consumer Affairs Agency, and the relevant thesis is also available on
the Consumer Affairs Agency’s website.
• “Agent’s Certificate” issued as the mark for secure purchases
When
you purchase HELASLIM, in order to avoid buying poor-quality imitations
and fake products, please be sure to make purchases from sales sites
that have an “Agent’s Certificate,” such as “JD”
and “Taobao.”
You can check whether the “Agent’s Certificate” is genuine or not by
consulting the HELASLIM
official website. Some official agents conduct a “buy 3 packs and
get 1 pack free campaign” as a Double Eleven Day promotion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181007005007/en/