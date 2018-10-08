On sale through major online shopping malls such as “JD” and “Taobao”

Participation in the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) confirmed!

STEPWORLD Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Gen Kazama), which conducts the development and sales of beauty and health products, is commencing full-fledged sales in China of the popular leading brand “HELASLIM.”

Our participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) is confirmed,a major event attended by 150,000 corporate buyers from China and overseas! (Photo: Business Wire)

Our company has so far developed over 100 products, and we can confidently say that our flagship product HELASLIM has the “No. 1 expectation degree of positive effects.” It is in fact setting new records in terms of total sales amount and sales volume. It has also received a seal of approval as a product certified by the “Japan Obesity Prevention Healthy Society,” a highly respected organization in Japan. Until now, we have only conducted sales through official websites in Japan, but we have received endless inquiries from around the world and requests to open overseas branches. So STEPWORLD has now decided that the time is right to commence full-fledged sales in China.

As part of this initiative, we will participate in the China International Import Expo (CIIE 2018) to be held from November 5th to 10th in Shanghai (at the National Exhibition and Convention Center). The China International Import Expo is a trade fair attended by 150,000 corporate buyers from China and overseas, with the aim of promoting trade liberalization and economic globalization and taking the lead in actively opening markets to the world. This year marks the first time for the Expo to be held.

In Japan, lifestyle-related diseases have become a social problem. During their busy daily lives, people do not have enough time to eat properly. So they turn to easy-to-eat fast foods, new convenience store sweets products, and meat foods that are full of fat. As they continue with a diet high in fat and sugar content, their life cycle becomes disrupted, and countless numbers of people get a shock when they receive the results of health checkups. In particular, there is a serious problem related to “visceral fat accumulation,” which is said to be a cause of metabolic syndrome. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which can be confirmed visually, visceral fat accumulates around the internal organs without our knowledge, so there are almost no noticeable symptoms. Visceral fat accumulation is one of the frightening factors contributing to a higher risk of lifestyle-related diseases (such as obesity, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and high blood pressure). We at STEPWORLD developed HELASLIM to help make a contribution to solving this problem.

Whether you are male or female, HELASLIM is a supplement that anyone can use with ease of mind. It is a safe and reliable product made in Japan, and its scientific basis has also been recognized by Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency, so please feel free to try our special supplement HELASLIM.

[HELASLIM OFFICIAL STORE] https://sw-overseas.com/

• Already all the rage among overseas visitors to Japan, who are sensitive to the latest trends!

HELASLIM is enjoying tremendous popularity among overseas visitors to Japan, with one of the “must-go shopping hotspots” being the popular general discount store “Don Quijote” (13 stores handle the product in Tokyo). It can also be purchased at special sales counters in “@cosme store TSUTAYA EBISUBASHI,” an actual store operated by “@cosme,” a beauty review website highly trusted by Japanese women. The popularity of HELASLIM continues to grow with each passing day, and looking ahead, there are plans to sell the product in major drugstores and variety stores.

• HELASLIM – Its special features and assured quality

The reason why “HELASLIM” enjoys such exceptional popularity lies in its “quality.” HELASLIM contains a large amount of the active ingredient “isoflavone from kudzu flowers,” which assists in reducing fat around the stomach area. Figures show it is an amazing 1.2 times more effective than other similar products. We publish the data of medical clinical testing of the final product on our company’s official website. The scientific basis has also been accepted by Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency, and the relevant thesis is also available on the Consumer Affairs Agency’s website.

• “Agent’s Certificate” issued as the mark for secure purchases

When you purchase HELASLIM, in order to avoid buying poor-quality imitations and fake products, please be sure to make purchases from sales sites that have an “Agent’s Certificate,” such as “JD” and “Taobao.” You can check whether the “Agent’s Certificate” is genuine or not by consulting the HELASLIM official website. Some official agents conduct a “buy 3 packs and get 1 pack free campaign” as a Double Eleven Day promotion.

