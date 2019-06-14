Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STG ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sunlands Technology Group - STG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 03:48pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) resulting from allegations that Sunlands may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 23, 2018, Sunlands completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), issuing 13 million American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) priced at $11.50 per share.  On May 28, 2019, Sunlands announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, which included a net loss of $16.8 million, and advised investors that the Company's “new student enrollments declined, and gross billings were down 28.6% year-over-year.”

Following this news, Sunlands’ ADR price fell $0.19 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $2.75 per share on May 29, 2019, representing a total decline of $8.75 per share, or 76.09%, from the IPO price.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Sunlands investors. If you purchased shares of Sunlands please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1598.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pNEUTRA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:06pEMERGENT CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pNEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pSHOE CARNIVAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:06pAltair Announces Sale of $230 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes
GL
04:06pMohawk Group Holdings, Inc. Closes Its Initial Public Offering
GL
04:05pVENATOR MATERIALS PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pAMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pBEST BUY CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pEDITAS MEDICINE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
5HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GRP : UBS puts economist on leave in growing China pig row

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About