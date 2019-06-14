STG ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Sunlands Technology Group - STG
NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) resulting from allegations that Sunlands may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
On March 23, 2018, Sunlands completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”), issuing 13 million American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) priced at $11.50 per share. On May 28, 2019, Sunlands announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, which included a net loss of $16.8 million, and advised investors that the Company's “new student enrollments declined, and gross billings were down 28.6% year-over-year.”
Following this news, Sunlands’ ADR price fell $0.19 per share, or 6.46%, to close at $2.75 per share on May 29, 2019, representing a total decline of $8.75 per share, or 76.09%, from the IPO price.
