STG OMCL GVA NTAP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/19/2019 | 09:30am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019
Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Get additional information about STG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019
Class Period: October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019

Get additional information about OMCL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Class Period: October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about GVA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NTAP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Class Period: May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about NTAP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/netapp-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
