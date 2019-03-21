STI Superconductor Technologies : Superconductor Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq: SCON) reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.



'In March of 2018, we announced we were focusing our Conductus® wire development efforts on applications that operate at low temperature in the presence of a high magnetic field, in large part due to the emerging industry trends and the attractive revenue potential forecast by several key customers,' stated Jeff Quiram, STI's president and CEO. 'One year later, I am pleased to report we have made significant progress to address these opportunities.

'Our Conductus wire is an enabling technology that is now optimized for superconducting magnet applications, including next generation electrical machines (NGEM) that aligned with the Department of Energy (DOE) project we were awarded along with our partners TECO Westinghouse Motor Company (TECO), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), and the University of North Texas (UNT). In the last few months, we have transitioned our efforts from improving our best in class wire performance to ramping production volume and increasing piece lengths to meet customer requirements. Our customers have recommended that we focus on production ramp up in 2019, as their demand has changed from wire qualifying quantities to requirements for kilometers in the near term, with 10's of kilometers later this year. We anticipate starting deliveries of kilometers in the second quarter. We believe that we remain well positioned to capitalize on significant demand from several customers.'

2018 Company Highlights

Refined product focus to address requirements for superconducting magnet applications.

Completed the first budget period of the $4.5 million, three-year NGEM project awarded by the DOE to STI and its partners TECO, M.I.T., and UNT: Recognized approximately $2 million in revenue from the start of the project in June 2017 through the end of the first budget period on September 30, 2018.

Successfully achieved the key wire performance milestones for the first budget period of the DOE NGEM project. Produced enhanced Conductus wire that delivered 1.5X the critical current electrical performance and a 2X increase in in-field magnetic performance over the initial starting performance of the project as outlined in 2017. All of these results were verified and confirmed through third-party testing. In parallel, STI's partners TECO and M.I.T. modeled components of a 5000-horsepower motor utilizing STI's enhanced Conductus wire.



Named seasoned technology leader Julie Johnson to STI's Board of Director in October 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Summary

STI did not record net revenues in the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $307,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, $305,000 of which came from the company's ongoing DOE NGEM project. Net loss for the fourth quarter 2018 was $2.3 million, or a loss of $0.70 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or a loss of $1.73 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the year ending Dec. 31, 2018, total net revenues were $1.6 million, compared to $446,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. The net loss for the year 2018 was $8.1 million, or $4.03 per share, compared to $9.5 million, or $9.06 per share for the year 2017.

Please note: share and per share data for both periods is adjusted for the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective on July 24, 2018.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, STI had $5.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. In 2018, STI raised approximately $10 million in net proceeds from equity related offerings.

Investor Conference Call

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Its Conductus® superconducting wire platform offers high performance, cost-effective and scalable superconducting wire. With 100 times the current carrying capacity of conventional copper and aluminum, superconducting wire offers zero resistance with extreme high current density. This provides a significant benefit for electric power transmission and also enables much smaller or more powerful magnets for motors, generators, energy storage and medical equipment. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'SCON.' For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com.

Safe HarborStatement

Statements in this press release regarding our business that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our limited cash and a history of losses; our need to materially grow our revenues from commercial operations and/or to raise additional capital (which financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all) in the very near future, before cash reserves are depleted (which reserves are expected to be sufficient into the third quarter of 2019), to implement our current business plan and maintain our viability; the performance and use of our equipment to produce wire in accordance with our timetable; overcoming technical challenges in attaining milestones to develop and manufacture commercial lengths of our HTS wire; the possibility of delays in customer evaluation and acceptance of our HTS wire; the limited number of potential customers and customer pressures on the selling prices of our products; the limited number of suppliers for some of our components and our HTS wire; there being no significant backlog from quarter to quarter; our market being characterized by rapidly advancing technology; the impact of competitive products, technologies and pricing; manufacturing capacity constraints and difficulties; the impact of any financing activity on the level of our stock price; the dilutive impact of any issuances of securities to raise capital; the steps required to maintain the listing of our common stock with a U.S. national securities exchange and the impact on the liquidity and trading price of our common stock if we fail to maintain such listing; the cost and uncertainty from compliance with environmental regulations; and local, regional, and national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers.

Forward-looking statements can be affected by many other factors, including, those described in the 'Business' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' sections of STI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in STI's other public filings. These documents are available online at STI's website, www.suptech.com, or through the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to senior management, and STI has not assumed any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

SUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,616,000 $ 3,056,000 Accounts receivable, net - 151,000 Inventory, net 173,000 102,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,000 83,000 Total Current Assets 5,850,000 3,392,000 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $12,172,000 and

$11,200,000, respectively 1,009,000 1,793,000 Patents, licenses and purchased technology, net of accumulated amortization of

$1,026,000 and $984,000, respectively 686,000 742,000 Other assets 69,000 69,000 Total Assets $ 7,614,000 $ 5,996,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 313,000 $ 349,000 Accrued expenses 539,000 453,000 Total Current Liabilities 852,000 802,000 Other long-term liabilities 17,000 82,000 Total Liabilities 869,000 884,000 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 328,925 and

333,767 issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 3,270,609 and

1,074,659 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 3,000 11,000 Capital in excess of par value 326,486,000 316,714,000 Accumulated deficit (319,744,000 ) (311,913,000 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 6,745,000 5,112,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 7,614,000 $ 5,996,000

SUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 unaudited unaudited audited Commercial product revenues $ - $ 2,000 $ - $ 11,000 Government contract revenues - 305,000 1,556,000 435,000 Total revenues - 307,000 1,556,000 446,000 Costs and expenses: Cost of commercial product revenues 634,000 651,000 2,245,000 3,072,000 Cost of government contract revenues 81,000 235,000 1,210,000 331,000 Research and development 697,000 550,000 2,352,000 2,644,000 Selling, general and administrative 884,000 766,000 3,972,000 4,062,000 Total costs and expenses 2,296,000 2,202,000 9,779,000 10,109,000 Loss from operations (2,296,000 ) (1,895,000 ) (8,223,000 ) (9,663,000 ) Other Income and Expense Adjustments to fair value of warrant derivatives - 32,000 52,000 99,000 Adjustment to warrant exercise price - - (24,000 ) - Other income 34,000 10,000 64,000 37,000 Net loss $ (2,262,000 ) $ (1,853,000 ) $ (8,131,000 ) $ (9,527,000 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.70 ) $ (1.73 ) $ (4.03 ) $ (9.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares issued and outstanding 3,230,975 1,071,492 2,016,869 1,052,473

SUPERCONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (8,131,000 ) $ (9,527,000 ) $ (11,116,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,015,000 1,885,000 2,139,000 Stock-based compensation expense 85,000 341,000 1,004,000 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories - - - Adjustments to fair value of warrant derivatives (52,000 ) (99,000 ) (183,000 ) Adjustments to warrant exercise price 24,000 66,000 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 151,000 (143,000 ) 28,000 Inventory (70,000 ) 34,000 52,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,000 26,000 12,000 Patents and licenses 14,000 212,000 (130,000 ) Other assets - 27,000 32,000 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,000 (132,000 ) (9,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,931,000 ) (7,444,000 ) (8,105,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (189,000 ) (152,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (189,000 ) (152,000 ) - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from sale of common and preferred stock 9,680,000 - 11,088,000 Net proceeds from sale of warrants - 200,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 9,680,000 200,000 11,088,000 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,560,000 (7,396,000 ) 2,983,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 3,056,000 10,452,000 7,469,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,616,000 $ 3,056,000 $ 10,452,000

Superconductor Technologies Inc.