STINGER® NailPac® Approved by IBHS FORTIFIED Home™ Program for Strengthening Residential Buildings Beyond Standard Building Codes

12/01/2019 | 08:07pm EST

Grand Rapids, MI, Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Nail's STINGER, its leading brand for roofing tools, cap fasteners and underlayment, has partnered with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety's (IBHS®) FORTIFIED Home™ program, specifically highlighting the STINGER NailPac®. The NailPac (1" plastic collated caps and 1" x .083 stainless steel or electro galvanized ring shank nails for securing underlayment) seals out moisture and provides superior holding power in up to 150 mph hurricane-force winds. Because of its performance, NailPac meets the standards required of a FORTIFIED Roof™—a level of protection in the FORTIFIED Home program that ensures water will stay out of the house in the event of severe weather. As a program, FORTIFIED Home aims to protect and strengthen homes to reduce the risk of property damage and financial loss, and they do so by going beyond standard building codes.

"Contractors who build stronger, more resilient homes provide their homeowners with the best protection from high winds and heavy rains. We are excited to see manufacturers like National Nail respond to contractor needs and develop products like their STINGER NailPac to make building to the FORTIFIED Roof standards easier than ever," says Fred Malik, managing director of FORTIFIED Products. "By providing FORTIFIED-compliant, corrosion-resistant nails and eliminating the hassle of hand-driving button-cap nails, roofers can more quickly deliver stronger roofs for homeowners."

"We are honored to be one of the select brands to partner with FORTIFIED Home," said Roger Szotko, STINGER Product Manager, National Nail. "The approval from FORTIFIED Home confirms that NailPac makes the installation of roofing underlayment easy for contractors, and it ensures strong protection against the elements."

STINGER NailPac is designed for exclusive use with the STINGER CN100B Cap Nailer. The CN100B is an innovative and versatile pneumatic tool that was engineered to make securing underlayment easy. Each 2000 count NailPac—which includes ten reels of 200 count 1" plastic collated caps and ten coils of 200 count 1" x .083 304 stainless steel or electro galvanized ring shank nails—will cover approximately 25 square feet dependent on installation instructions and/or building code requirements. The stainless steel NailPac is required in areas within 3,000 feet of saltwater, while the electro galvanized NailPac can be used in areas beyond 3,000 feet, but always refer to local building codes before beginning the job.

In addition to the FORTIFIED Roof designation, FORTIFIED Home also offers FORTIFIED Silver™ and FORTIFIED Gold™. Each level provides increased home protection, allowing homeowners to choose a set of building standards that works with their budget and resilience goals.

Not all homes built using STINGER NailPac will qualify for a FORTIFIED Home designation. Homes require compliance with all FORTIFIED Home technical requirements and additional inspections. For more information, please visit www.fortifiedhome.org.

To learn more about the CN100B and NailPac please visit www.STINGERWORLD.com or call 1-800-746-5659.

 

About STINGER

STINGER provides fasteners and tools that take roofing and sidewall projects from just another job to a job well done. The best practice for securing underlayment, roofing felt, and housewrap, STINGER technologies are designed for a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. They are the roofing brand of National Nail Corp., headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. Other National Nail brands include Pro-Fit® (packaged, bulk and collated fasteners) and CAMO® (Edge Deck Fastening System—DRIVE™, EdgeClip™, EdgeXClip™, Starter Clip™, Edge Screws—Premium Deck, Premium Trim, Composite, and Structural Screws).

  

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) and FORTIFIED Home

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at DisasterSafety.org. Please visit fortifiedhome.org to learn more about the IBHS FORTIFIED Home program, including the designation process, how to identify a certified FORTIFIED Evaluator and other valuable resources.

 

Maureen Murray
National Nail
9739931570
precise2@optonline.net

