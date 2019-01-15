STL Partners in Transformation with Infor

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise companies, today announced that Sociedad Textil Lonia (STL) has selected Infor Retail CloudSuite and Infor GT Nexus to support its innovation and transformation initiatives. STL manages two leading brands in the fashion and luxury space, Purificación García and CH Carolina Herrera, and is dedicated to the design, production and retailing of leather goods and accessories and ready-to-wear collections, through a vertically integrated model.

With more than 800 stores in over 50 countries, STL plans to further integrate its customer experience across all channels, to help ensure that customer order fulfillment, inventory replenishment and overall experience are fast, efficient, and consistent with the brands. Furthermore, STL and Infor plan to establish an Innovation Center in Barcelona focused on the customer experience in the European fashion industry.

"We are thrilled to work with the Infor Retail team. This decision was made at the board level and will help drive the growth of our company," comments Carlos Fernández-Couto, COO, at STL. "Our efforts, supported by Infor, will power growth for years to come, delighting our customers and empowering our employees. We are keen to drive fashion industry transformation via the Barcelona Innovation Center."

"STL, with Purificación García and CH Carolina Herrera, is undeniably one of the world's leading luxury fashion companies. We are thrilled to become their strategic partner; enabling their vision of transformation from traditional manufacturing to next generation omnichannel retailing," said Corey Tollefson, SVP and GM of Infor Retail. "This partnership is based upon relationships, trust, and industry proven solutions such as Demand Management and Infor GT Nexus Supply Chain Network which are key strengths within our Infor Retail CloudSuite."

Predictive planning with machine learning will help better align STL's business operations with its assortments and optimize its direct-to-consumer distribution worldwide. Infor GT Nexus offers STL supply chain visibility and collaboration from the factory floor to the store, providing STL with the ability to best manage product complexity and the agility to respond to changing demand.

The Infor GT Nexus Supply Chain Network is one of the world's largest business networks, and includes over 55,000 companies, including six of the top ten logistics service providers, and over 40 global financial institutions. Connecting STL enterprise and retail capabilities to Infor Networked Order Management will help ensure STL can bring new and exciting products to the customer at the right time and place.

Infor and STL also plan to collaborate on the development of new customer-centric capabilities that connect, end-to-end, the fashion and retail business process from design and production to distribution and customer management.

