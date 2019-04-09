STMP T VNDA NTNX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
04/09/2019 | 03:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019 Class Period: May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019 Class Period: (A) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (B) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
