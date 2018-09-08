Log in
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against National Beverage Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/08/2018 | 06:34pm CEST

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) (“National Beverage” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased National Beverage’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 17, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. 

National Beverage investors who seek to take a proactive role in the litigation – including current holders of the Company’s stock – are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com for additional information.  Investors may also register their information with the firm online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/national-beverage-corp/,

On June 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “The SEC Has Had Its Own Questions About LaCroix,” which reported that National Beverage had “declined to provide,” in response to an SEC request, “requested figures to clarify sales claims.”   On this news, National Beverage’s share price fell $9.75, or 8.87%, to close at $100.19 on June 27, 2018.

Then, on July 3, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Billionaire Behind LaCroix Accused of Improper Touching by Two Pilots.”  That article reported that “[t]wo pilots have filed lawsuits alleging sexual harassment . . . claiming 82-year-old Nick A. Caporella inappropriately touched them on multiple trips while they were flying with him in the cockpit of his business jet,” and that “[t]he suits claim the unwanted touching occurred on more than 30 trips from 2014 to 2016.” 

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) National Beverage’s sales claims and its supposed underlying “proprietary techniques” lacked a verifiable basis; (ii) National Beverage’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (iii) therefore, National Beverage’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased National Beverage’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and have sustained significant investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

National Beverage investors who seek to take a proactive role in the litigation – including current holders of the Company’s stock – are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/national-beverage-corp/, for additional information. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com 

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
