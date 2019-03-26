STOCKHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Tivity Health, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – TVTY

RADNOR, Pa., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) (“Tivity” or the “Company”) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.



In November 2017, a shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against Tivity and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers alleging that the defendants, between March 6, 2017 and November 6, 2017, made a series of false and misleading statements to investors concerning Tivity’s relationship with one of its most important health plan customers, United Healthcare, Inc. Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint, paving the way for the shareholder class action to proceed against Tivity and the executive officer defendants.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Tivity’s Board of Directors failed to properly fulfill their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above.

Tivity stockholders who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock prior to November 6, 2017 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via http://kaskelalaw.com/case/tivity-health/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

