Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

STRONG Universal Network (SUNx) issues First Annual Climate Friendly Travel Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Belgium and BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A landmark report issued today by SUNx, in conjunction with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) on the sidelines of the UN Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit and the parallel WTTC Travel & Tourism Summit, calls for intensified greenhouse gas emission reduction from the tourism industry.

The SUNx Climate Friendly Travel Report analyses the evolving Paris Climate Framework with its hardening 2050 greenhouse gas reduction goals and lower than 1.5 degree temperature increase trajectory. It concludes that:

  • The Climate Crisis is real and existential, stressing that the world is reaching a tipping point.
  • The Travel & Tourism Sector is generally behind the crisis response trend and will fall further behind without urgent industry- and government-committed climate action programs.
  • There is still an opportunity to change course, but there needs to be clear emission reduction initiatives across the total supply and demand chains.
  • Travel and Tourism must align with the evolving Paris 2050 Climate Neutral targets and conduct its operations accordingly at community, company and consumer levels. The report highlighted that, while the Travel and Tourism sector has been a leading champion, other sectors and coalitions are doing as much, if not more, and that it’s time to excel.
  • Climate Friendly Travel ~ measured: green: 2050 proof ~ must rapidly become the new norm.

In addition, the report specifically calls for action to:

  • Rein in aviation, maritime and road transport emissions associated with Travel and Tourism.
  • Accelerate research and deployment of safe, synthetic aircraft and cruise ship fuel, through a concentrated multi-stakeholder moonshot program.
  • Create systems of incentives and penalties to encourage rapid introduction of climate resilient business strategies and more intensive, ambitious emission reduction targets.
  • Build on WTTC leadership initiatives, in close collaboration with UNFCCC, for a more focused climate responsive sector.

Research and analysis for the report was led by Professor Geoffrey Lipman, co-founder of SUNx, a legacy program for Maurice Strong the father of Sustainable Development. Lipman said, “With this first annual Climate Friendly Travel Report, issued under the patronage of the government of Malta and in collaboration with WTTC, we hope to help the industry better understand the immense danger of existential climate change to the world as we know it and to focus on what is needed for urgent response.”

He added, “The weather patterns on which our sector has traditionally based its markets, operating plans and investment, are changing rapidly and the window for responsive action is closing fast. We hope this first report and future annual editions, as well as our new Malta Global Registry of Emission Reduction Ambitions, will be a catalyst for change.”

The full version of the report can be viewed here: http://www.thesunprogram.com/ambitions

About SUNx
The Strong Universal Network SUNx is a program of the Malta-based, not for profit Green Growth and Travelism Institute, and a legacy to the late Maurice Strong - Sustainable Development Pioneer. Its goal is to promote Climate Friendly Travel with good & bad effects measured and managed coherently: with Green Growth at the core and 2050-proof in line with the Paris Accords, and the W.E.F. 4th Industrial Revolution.

For more information, please contact:
Olly Wheatcroft
olly@thesunprogram.com 
+44 (0) 7765 132408

or

Paul Wilke
paul@uprightcomms.com
+1415-215-8750

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Carbonite, Inc. - CARB
GL
03:01pJ & J SNACK FOODS : & Snack Foods to Debut New Products and C-Store Solutions at NACS Show 2019
PR
03:01pThryv® Announces Scott Galloway as Keynote Speaker at Connect19, the Dallas Area's One-Day Success and Growth Summit for Entrepreneurs
BU
03:01pInnovium Introduces TERALYNX 5 Data-Center Switch Family, Delivering Breakthrough Capabilities for ToR, Enterprise, Edge and 5G Applications
BU
03:01pNOVARTIS : Details Manipulation of Data on Gene Therapy, Responding to FDA Probe--Update
DJ
03:00pInnovium Enhances TERALYNX Switch Architecture to enable Industry-first Scalability and Feature Consistency across 1Tbps to 51.2Tbps+ Solutions in a Single Chip
BU
03:00pNFWF and Pūlama Lāna'i Seeking to Award Grants to Protect and Enhance Lāna‘i's Native Ecosystems
GL
02:58pMICRON SOLUTIONS INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pPRESS CONFERENCE : Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC) Unveils Plans for a New Child Development Center at the Former Mission District Police Station
PR
02:58pSCHNEIDER NATIONAL : Honored With Military Friendly® Employer Award for 13th Time
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5Trump criticizes China's trade practices at U.N., will not take 'bad deal'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group