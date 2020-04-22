STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE Extends to 90 Minutes as New Broadcasters Join the Largest Single-Show Broadcast Event in Canadian History

– Ten new broadcasters welcomed to the all-Canadian broadcast –

– The historic event now begins at 6:30 p.m. across all markets / 7 p.m. NT on Sunday on 120 platforms –

TORONTO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - After incredible response and interest, the previously announced all-Canadian special, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE, has been extended to a 90-minute broadcast now airing 30 minutes earlier at 6:30 p.m. across all markets / 7 p.m. NT on Sunday, April 26. The event, in support of frontline workers fighting the battle against COVID-19, and Food Banks Canada, has become the largest single-show broadcast in Canadian history, with 10 additional broadcasters joining Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media to present the star-studded, commercial-free broadcast, now available on an unprecedented 120 platforms.

New broadcasters joining the STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE broadcast include ATN, APTN, Blue Ant Media, Wild Brain, Hollywood Suite, NTV, OUTtv, Stingray, Super Channel, and Unis TV. As well, more than four dozen new radio stations have come on board, including Bell Media's EZ Rock as well as participating stations from Arctic Radio, Blackburn, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco, Stingray, and Vista radio networks (see broadcast details below).

"We are grateful for the many calls and e-mails from iconic Canadians offering to help and be part of this historic broadcast, and can't wait to share more details tomorrow," said Lindsay Cox, Senior Vice-President, Showrunner, and Executive Producer, Insight Productions. "We are also thankful to the growing list of broadcast partners who have been able to find time in their schedules to allow us to tell even more stories of the frontline workers, community heroes, and food banks making a difference right now."

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and CBC/Radio-Canada, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.

Canadians who are able are invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.

Featuring a mix of music, messages, and more, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE presents homegrown artists, activists, actors, and athletes sharing their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19. Canadian talent are uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #StrongerTogether.

With final participants to be announced tomorrow, talent performing and appearing to date include Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, William Prince, and more.

Broadcast Details

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE will air on at least 120 platforms, including live, simultaneous French translation on ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, V, and Unis TV. The special can also be viewed on:

44 TV Platforms:

ABC Spark, ATN HD, ATN LIFE, ATN PUNJABI PLUS, ATN PM ONE, ATN TAMIL (JAYA TV), ATN GUJARATI, ATN BANGLA, ATN CRICKET PLUS, ATN FOOD FOOD, APTN, A.Side, BBC Earth, CBC, CBN, Citytv, Cottage Life, CP24, CTV, CTV2, FX, Family Channel, Global, HIFI, Hollywood Suite 2000s, ICI ARTV, Love Nature, MUCH, MTV, National Geographic, Makeful, NTV, OMNI Television, OUTtv, SériesPlus, Slice, Smithsonian Channel Canada, Stingray Hits, Stingray Retro, Super Channel Fuse, TSN, Unis TV, V, VRAK

12 Streaming Platforms:

CBC.ca, CBC Gem, CBC Listen app, CTV.ca, CTV app, Citytv.com, ETCanada.com, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, GlobalNews.ca, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app

53 Radio Platforms:

CBC Music, CBC Radio One, EZ Rock, Sirius XM Channel 169, Virgin Radio as well as additional stations from Arctic Radio, Bell Media, Blackburn, First Peoples Radio, Harvard, Pattison, Rawlco, Stingray, and Vista radio networks

11 On Demand Platforms:

CBC Gem, Crave, CTV.ca, CTV app, Global TV app, GlobalTV.com, ICI TOU.TV, iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app, Stingray Qello, Super Channel On Demand

Food Banks Canada

Viewers and listeners who are able are invited to support Food Banks Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Food banks are concerned about the amount of food they have in stock as demand increases while food donations and volunteers decline rapidly. Funds raised as a result of STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE will be used to source essential food and support items across the Canadian food bank network and support operational innovation, including creating alternative delivery systems to best serve people in need during COVID-19.

How to Donate :

SMS: Text COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10, or $20

Online: FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether

STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is a joint production of Bell Media Studios, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and Insight Productions.

